The ultimate holiday gift guide - no matter who you are buying for

With these gift suggestions, we are looking after anyone who has had to politely look happy on Christmas day opening another pair of socks.

Whether you are buying for the outdoorsy type, more of a wine lover, or perhaps you have a jet-setter in need of a special gift, these options won’t end up in landfill, and will be treasured - and used - all year round, as picked by some of our favourite experts.

READ MORE:

* Ask Trash Queen: How can I make Secret Santa less wasteful?

* Rangiora Bakery wins top award for traditional Christmas loaf

* Wine subscription services worth the money: Three of the best



Supplied Fishing expert Matt Watson’s Christmas recommendations.

Matt Watson - TV fishing expert

Icey-Tek Chilly Bin - icey-teknz.co.nz, from $195

Life is way too short to drink warm beer, it has to be ice cold. The Icey-Tek bins have been my go-to for 20 years now. I use them primarily for fish because salt ice lasts for days in them, and they are easy to clean. They are really solid so make a good seat, which is handy when the beers are getting low and you want to sit on the lid and guard them.

LEDlenser headlamp - huntingandfishing.co.nz, $110

A rechargeable headlamp is a handy thing to have in the glove box of the truck, on the boat, or even in the bedside table, so whether you are hunting or reading a book in bed they are good to have on hand. A decent one such as a LEDlenser can be focused to a spot beam and you can light up a deer a couple of hundred meters away, or dial back the grunt and open the beam for a soft light when getting up for a leak at the campground. Hunting and Fishing New Zealand have a decent selection of good headlamps for the outdoors.

Artisan knife - artisanknives.co.nz, from $105

Whether you are gutting a boar or slicing limes for your gin and tonic, it’s so much better with a decent knife. On a recent trip to Japan I brought back some good knives, they are beautifully made and are such a pleasure to use, I wish I’d bought more. But fortunately I found a local supplier, at Artisan Knives. One of these would make a special gift, just don’t let anyone use it like an axe and chop chicken bones with it.

You can follow Matt Watson on social media and watch his videos free at www.ultimatefishing.tv

Supplied Being sun smart tops style reporter Tyson Beckett’s must-gift list.

Tyson Beckett - Ensemble style reporter

Marle Oma hat in natural red - marle.co.nz, $120

A well-made and sun safe hat really is truly the perfect accessory to gift during the summer months. Made in a quality heavy-weight cotton with red stitching detail around the generous 16cm-wide brim and finished with an easy wearing frayed hem, this hat will see you right for many sunny afternoons to come.

Abel Green Cedar EDP 50ml - nz.abelodor.com, $240

After a vibrant, refreshing and green unisex fragrance for the nature lover in your life? Enter Abel’s Green Cedar. They suggest you’ll enjoy this scent if you like Le Labo Santal 33, but for what it’s worth this scent is clean and restrained enough to appeal to those who find Santal 33 too intoxicating. Like a forest floor on a wet morning.

Poppy Lissiman Cloudy sunglasses in ice blue - poppylissiman.com, $164

The world always looks good from behind a pair of summery shades. Lenses don’t get much more playful than these fluffy cloud shaped frames in ice blue acetate from Poppy Lissiman. Perfect for summer festivals, beach days and poolside drinks.

Supplied It’s a golden Christmas for our travel editor

Trupti Biradar - Travel editor

Cadence Capsules - keepyourcadence.com, from $26

If you're high maintenance like me you need to travel with specific hair and skincare (thanks adult acne and stress-induced hair fall!). These TSA-compliant capsules can be packed into a carry-on and hold 16.5ml of product each. They are leakproof, refillable, magnetic and can be stacked together into any shape for ease of packing. Goodbye single use plastics! You do have to ship from the US but when you see the cute colours clustered together, it'll make packing that much more fun.

Blunt Metro - bluntumbrellas.co.nz, $119

Don't underestimate the chance of rain interrupting your holiday. I tend to favour raincoats, mostly because I find umbrellas way too challenging in wind and have had to wrestle with them turning inside out on many a busy street. But this compact umbrella is so sturdy it's unlikely to fail you. And it's the perfect size for your carry-on. I like the yellow one.

AirTags - Applecom/nz from $59

It's not the sexiest gift but these little tags have saved many a traveller during the great “Airmageddon” of 2022. It's almost become the norm to arrive at your destination and find your bag didn't make the journey with you. Reuniting with it is all the more easier when you know where it is. You do need an iPhone to use this one but there's also other trackers available for Android.

Supplied Sunday magazine's Trash Queen has some sustainable Christmas ideas.

Alex Kirkham - Trash Queen

Planet Finska wooden games - littletrooper.co.nz, from $99

Giving someone an old-fashioned wooden garden game is a great way to bring people together on Christmas Day and over the summer to have fun in the fresh air. Planet Finska make their games from timber that would otherwise be disposed of, or farmed timber that can be traced. They use minimal packaging and keep plastic to a minimum also. There are so many games to choose from and they can keep for years and years creating lots of great memories.

Subs Jandals - subs.nz, from $33

While we all recognise that society produces and discards way too much plastic, and designing it out of our lives where possible is the ultimate goal, Subs, a great New Zealand company, is doing an awesome job at reusing what’s already out there that we haven’t managed properly as a society. It turns discarded fishing nets and other plastics found in the ocean, plus commercial plastic wastes that are difficult to design out, such as hospital latex gloves, into really great jandals. They are priced well, and will actually last you more than one summer (personally tried and tested!). And when they do eventually break, as all jandals do, you can send them back for recycling into a new pair.

Sustainable clothing - nisa.co.nz from $29

Sustainable, ethical clothing is so important. Many of the Wellington-based Nisa team are from refugee and migrant backgrounds, giving employment to people who need a foot in the door to get a job in New Zealand, providing their first step in a new career where they can go on and teach others or start their own businesses. Nisa means solidarity in Arabic. The company has a hierarchy of fabric selection, which is a great one to keep in mind when shopping - in order of priority - organic fabrics (eg organically grown cotton), then natural fabrics (eg hemp, linen, bamboo), regenerated or recycled fabrics, then as a last resort, synthetic fabrics such as virgin polyester or nylon only if unavoidable. Nice one.

Supplied A duck wine decanter, anyone?

Jonathan Brookes - Wine writer

Noble Rot Magazine subscription - noblerot.co.uk, four issues for $85

I reckon you could have no interest in wine and still enjoy reading Noble Rot. Not only a reference for the best and most important wines being made today, the mag also understands that wine, at its best, is part of culture, and as such the magazine introduces you to the lives of a dazzling array of artists, writers, musicians, restaurateurs, and yes winemakers, all through the lens of a glass (or several) of delicious wine.

Whitehill silver plated duck wine decanter - Peter’s of Kenginston via Trademe.co.nz, $85

Putting wine in a carafe or decanter can totally transform how it tastes. The right decanter can also bring even more beauty and fun to your table. As joyful as it is practical, this is at the top of my letter to Santa. If they sell out on Trade Me, this one is available to ship from Peter’s of Kensington in Australia.

Le Creuset wine cooler sleeve - lecreuset.co.nz, $65

Give this to the wine lover in your family and they’ll have the right bottle at the right temperature, whenever and wherever you go this summer. Essential for picnics and BBQs as the summer rolls on.

Supplied The kid’s will be alright with these gift ideas.

But what about the kids? We asked our resident expert, 8-year-old Ramona Duignan, what young people in your life really want this Christmas?

Books

My favourite books are Harry Potter and the Treehouse series, they are interesting. Muse Squad and The Infamous Frankie Lorde are exciting ones. Picture books are awesome to read. Have fun picking the craziest books on the shelf. There are so many different books to be found. Try to find the weirdest ones!

Clothes

Tops, T-shirts and crop tops are excellent choices. I like pants and shorts. Putting together outfits is a good option. Jackets and jumpers are cool. Choose bright colours to make people feel happy. I like getting new shoes such as Chucks, sandals and McKinlay’s, which are made in Dunedin. Floral dresses and skirts are nice, maybe a cool summer outfit. Scrunchies and hair accessories are a good present for kids (mostly girls but boys too).

And yes, they want toys

Soft toys are fun to interact with, they are cute and more enjoyable. You can find good ones at gift shops. Slime is very fun but must be contained. Slinkys and fidget toys are sooo fun and satisfying.