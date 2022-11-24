Christmas comes early for 'amateur' decorators, or they wouldn't get all their lights up

It might only be November, but Malcolm Stratton and Vikki Pawsie have made a start on their Christmas decorations. Well, they probably have about 700 metres of lights to get up.

It started with a few lights around the house. Then the trees in the driveway got some.

Now, you can see their house a kilometre away. Well, their driveway is 34 metres long.

In all, Malcolm Stratton reckons his Jacksons Rd property, on the outskirts of Blenheim, needs about 700 metres of lights.

“There is a lot of ground to cover,” said Stratton, who – along with partner Vikki Pawsie – was this year entering the Ray White Christmas Lights Competition in Marlborough for the first time.

Stratton said they had always been big on Christmas lights, but only started to get serious about it three years ago.

“Most of our ornaments are inside. [Vikki] bought a couple of inflatable ones and stuff for outside, but it's mainly lights outside, and I have quite a lot ... Everything is at least 3 metres in the air, so it's a lot of up and down the ladder every year.

“Because we are out in the country, and there is no-one else around ... you see it a good kilometre away.”

Supplied This Riversdale property, at 11 Endeavour St, won last year’s Christmas Lights Competition. It was the first time the property had been entered.

Stratton said he was particularly proud of his homemade wooden Christmas tree frames this year.

“They hang off the big trees out on the front yard. I've got quite a lot of lights on them, and they look quite good out on the driveway.

“I'm trying to make a lot of ornaments myself because things that you can buy from the shops are either inflatable or flimsy, and they just don't have the same effect as if you make it yourself, and it's on a larger scale.”

The 55-year-old said he was looking forward to being part of the competition this year and have people come round to see, and enjoy, the fruits of his festive labour, which would probably take two to three weeks to complete.

Despite that, Stratton still saw himself as an “amateur” decorator, not like last year’s winners, who were “phenomenal”.

Ray White Blenheim branch manager Angela Bowers said they were delighted to host the annual event again, as it spread “so much cheer and joy” around the community.

This year, the combined prize money would be split evenly between the homeowners, through $1050 in Prezzy cards, and a charity of the winner’s choice, through a $1050 donation.

“We hope that Marlburians will support the homes that have entered and enjoy the Christmas spirit,” Bowers said.

Entries close on November 30. The public can vote on the Ray White website, or at their office. A combination of the public vote and the judges’ decision (50/50) will determine the winning property. The Marlborough Express will have a seat on the judging panel this year.

Voting opens on Monday, December 5, and closes on December 18. The winner will be announced on December 20.