Christmas Sorted: Your guide to a local, seasonal festive feast

The Kiwi Christmas menu has ever-so-neatly adapted – and adopted – over the decades, subbing Southern Hemisphere seasonal specialities for earlier Northern Hemisphere traditions of an oven-load of stuffed poultry, a roasted joint and vegetables, as well as boiled greens and steamed puddings.

Nowadays, the designated Christmas Day chefs head to the barbecue to wrangle the meat or freshly caught fish, or maybe a side of South Island salmon, and summer fruits and vegetables are piled onto platters.

Some things are home-grown but probably most are sourced from a nationwide network of dedicated producers now gearing up for December’s culinary craziness. We’ve tapped into a few of them here for an ad hoc “menu” of Christmas Day treats, starting with Anne Louden, who co-owns the Coromandel Oyster Company with husband John. They farm plump Pacific oysters just south of Coromandel township and these are the perfect delicacy to kick off Christmas lunch.

Louden says their oysters are naturally grown, following organic practices, and the rewards are a beautifully soft and creamy flavour. They sell at their roadside shop, online, and wholesale to restaurants and the like.

Louden enjoys her oysters au naturel, on the half shell, with a splash of lemon juice or “magic” white balsamic vinegar. She says they’re also good topped with bits of bacon, spinach and sour cream, and flashed under the grill.

Another suggestion that great-grandma would not have considered: “There are some who like to start Christmas Day with a Bloody Mary oyster shot.”

At The Organic Food Shop (TOFS) in Hamilton, the Christmas beef and lamb comes from Pikiroa Organic Farm, a BioGro-certified organic property owned by the same Waikato family for four generations. Pikiroa Farm is in partnership with TOFS managing director Tori Forshaw, and the store incorporates a butchery and bakery.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF/Waikato Times Tori Forshaw, owner of Hamilton’s The Organic Food Shop, says people are buying “big primals” for Christmas.

Forshaw sees a Christmas trend to “big primals”, hero meats such as whole sirloin and porterhouse, rib-eye roast, maybe brisket or short-rib, or a big lamb leg or shoulder. They’re either cooked on a gas-fired barbecue, or on the increasingly popular charcoal model.

TOFS’ meats are aged - so naturally full of flavour - and Forshaw says they just need a sprinkle of olive oil, salt and pepper. But for a slow cook, she likes a rub of mustard, garlic, chopped rosemary, salt, pepper and paprika. “And I like a good sauce.”

Down south in Oamaru, market gardener Nigel Clark is harvesting the first round of his jersey bennes, the sweet, delicate, thin-skinned spud that is a huge Christmas favourite.

Mary Lovell-Smith/Stuff Jersey bennes are a Christmas favourite that grow well in Oamaru’s heavy volcanic soil.

“You can’t compare them to anything else,” he says. “You can blow the skins off.”

Clark is a co-owner of Oamaru Organics, a BioGrow certified property that raises potatoes and many other vegetables.

The jersey bennes, he says, are the seasonal beauties well suited to Oamaru’s heavy volcanic soil, and on the plate he says they’re great with asparagus and blue cod.

“We boil them with mint, serve them with a nice dollop of butter and a bit of pepper.”

123rf Nelson-grown cherries make for a beautifully simple local dessert.

To finish the feast, you could pass on the pavlova and trifle, and keep things simple with a bowl of sweet Nelson cherries teamed with mascarpone or Greek yoghurt from Wellington organic dairy manufacturer, Zany Zeus.

Nelson cherry grower Craig Thornley, of Tree Ripe Orchard, Riwaka, has a couple of tips for assessing quality when you’re buying cherries.

“When you bite into a red cherry there should be colour all the way through to the stone if it has been picked at peak ripeness. If not, it is immature.”

Also check the colour of the stalks: “If they’re nice and green, they’re still quite fresh.”

Thornley says cherries are best when eaten within five days of picking. After 10 days they start to go downhill. “My passion is to educate people about the produce.”

The Zany Zeus dessert sides have their roots in the Cypriot heritage of the company’s founders, brother and sister Michael and Meropi Matsis. Meropi says their mascarpone is an excellent accompaniment for Christmas stone fruit and berries. Same with their Greek yoghurt, and she also recommends Zany Zeus feta for festive salads, and halloumi on the barbecue.

She says her family’s Christmas Day gathering will likely have a Cypriot twist to it. All part of the rich tapestry of the 21st Century Kiwi Christmas table; put your own twist on it, and you’re done!