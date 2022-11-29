He was harassed for having an inflatable Black Santa on his lawn, now, he's a Christmas professional in his town

Chris Kennedy became a Christmas professional after receiving a racist note two years ago demanding he remove an inflatable Black Santa from his front lawn.

It's been two years since American man Chris Kennedy received a racist letter demanding that he remove the two-metre inflatable Black Santa on his front lawn in North Little Rock, Arkansas.

"Please remove your n.... Santa Claus yard decoration," the letter, signed by an ‘anonymous Santa Claus’, read. "You should try not to deceive children into believing that I am n..... I am a caucasian (white man, to you) and have been for the past 600 years."

Not only did Kennedy keep his Black Santa in place, but he also added a second one. His neighbours stood in solidarity, adorning their own front lawns with Black Santas.

Although Kennedy was deeply touched by the show of community support, he decided there was more he wanted to do to increase representation – and put the letter-writer, whose identity was never uncovered, in their place. He trained to become a Santa Claus representative, saying he'd never seen a professional Black Santa in Arkansas.

“I couldn't let hatred win," said Kennedy, 35, who is a data verification analyst.

“You don't like me having a Black Santa in my front yard? I will go and be the Santa Claus for the entire city.”

Initially, Kennedy started playing Santa for his then 4-year-old daughter, Emily.

“I want my daughter to see herself represented,” said Kennedy, explaining that was the reason he put an inflatable Black Santa on his lawn in the first place.

Several people asked if he could take photos with their own children – who also wished to see themselves reflected in Santa.

He and his wife, Iddy Kennedy, saw a need for a professional Black Santa in their community. They wanted to fill the void.

"People definitely want this, so maybe we should start trying to make this happen next year," Kennedy said to his wife.

When the opportunity arose to partake in "Santa Camp" – an annual programme run by the New England Santa Society – Kennedy was on board. Organisers contacted him after hearing his story and explained that they were seeking Santa representatives of various backgrounds to join their group.

It was clear that "they really wanted to push things forward and be more inclusive," said Kennedy, who had never heard of Santa Camp before.

John Tully/HBO Max/Handout Santa Camp in New Hampshire in August 2021.

Plus, "they were getting tons of requests for Black Santas," he added, explaining that businesses and individuals can seek Christmas professional on the organisation's website.

Kennedy said he wanted to hone his skills – and become the best Black Santa possible. Santa Camp – which is held on a campsite in the New Hampshire woodlands – offered an opportunity to do that.

The camp is run annually in late August, and is a two-day crash course covering all things Santa Claus. It teaches prospective Christmas professionals – as well as Mrs. Clauses and elves – how to do the work. The programme is the subject of a new documentary film, Santa Camp, which was released in the US on HBO Max in early November.

The film follows Kennedy, as well as two other Christmas professionals –a transgender man and a disabled man – as they learn the tricks of the trade alongside a group of about 100 others, many of whom have worked in the industry for several decades.

Chris Kennedy/Handout The model black Santas on Chris Kennedy's front lawn.

"I'm definitely happy to see more diversity in all aspects," said Kennedy.

Although he was the only Black Santa at camp, Kennedy said, he felt welcomed by the others. As a group, they had several difficult conversations about the need for more representation, he said.

"I could definitely tell that there were people that had to adjust and make sure they were asking the proper questions," Kennedy said.

In a particularly poignant scene in the film, Kennedy reads the racist note aloud to the group, all of whom appear emotional as he recites the hateful words.

John Tully/HBO Max/Handout Chris Kennedy at Santa Camp in New Hampshire.

"I brought this, to do this here," he said, as he tossed the original letter into a campfire. The all collectively clapped and cheered.

The moment was also meaningful to the filmmakers who worked on the documentary.

"Seeing him let go of this incredibly hurtful thing was very moving for me," said Nick Sweeney, the film director. "It's incredibly powerful to see Santa represented in ways that reflect America as a whole."

"It was really brave of him to stand up in front of all these strangers and feel comfortable reading something that he didn't really want to read," echoed Stacey Reiss, a producer. "I love the idea that he turned something so negative in his life into something so beautiful and positive."

Chris Kennedy/Handout Since becoming a professional Santa last holiday season, Chris Kennedy has performed at over 250 events.

During his stay at Santa Camp, Kennedy said he learned about character development.

"I'm from the south side of the North Pole, where we get a little bit more sun," Kennedy said. "I eat brownies instead of chocolate chip cookies."

Since starting out his professional Christmas career last season, Kennedy has done over 250 events, including virtual visits, home and office appearances, holiday gatherings, charity functions and business parties throughout Arkansas.

"One of the coolest things about the story blowing up is that there were people that were travelling for hundreds of kilometres," said Kennedy, explaining that several families drove long distances to various festivals to introduce their children to him. "I don't think there's any better feeling in the world."

Above all, though, "I love being able to see the smile on all children's faces" he said.