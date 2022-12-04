The 12 drinks of Christmas - and a festive non-alcoholic cocktail recipe

As the clock strikes midnight and Santa shimmies his way down the chimney, so starts 24 hours of Christmas fun. Jonathan Brookes follows the clock to find the perfect drop for every part of the big day.

When I was a kid I found it perplexing and frustrating that grown-ups in the family would choose to have a nap during the afternoon on Christmas Day.

I mean, come on! It's the best day of the year – why on earth would you want to waste any of that day sleeping?

Having my own kids has taught me that sleep too can be a great luxury, but I remain a Christmas maximalist. It comes but once a year, so it is important to make all the small moments count. Having the right drink for each of those moments makes it all the more special.

Christmas Eve, and the kids are asleep

Christmas Day of course starts the night before. You’ve bargained with the kids to get them to sleep – using Santa as leverage for the last time this year – presents are wrapped, prep for tomorrow is done.

This is the moment to pause and celebrate you, before the onslaught of family arrives tomorrow.

Get the kids to leave out a bottle of pink (it’s Christmas!) champagne or an excellent Kiwi alternative for Santa, then pinch a couple of glasses for yourself. Santa is all about sharing, so he won’t mind a bit.

Try: Billecart-Salmon, Brut Rosé NV, $120; No1, Rosé NV, Marlborough, $50.

Stuff Billecart-Salmon’s Brut Rosé; No1’s Rosé NV; and (right) L’Opera, a Kiwi-made alternative to Campari.

Christmas morning

You need to be on form to set the mood for the day to come.

Normally I’m all for responsible drinking and wouldn’t advocate “hair of the dog” as a reasonable response to overindulgence. But it’s Christmas morning only once a year and your family are relying on you being on form as you all rip into some presents under the tree.

An old hospo friend of mine swears by a small shot of Campari with black coffee after a big night. I can attest it is delicious.

You can go even better and get your hands on L’Opera ($55), the artisanally made Kiwi alternative to Campari from Hastings Distillers. Just limit it to one and don’t allow the cure to become a curse!

And if you managed to save some of Santa’s bubbly from last night, it could make the perfect brunch companion.

A pre-lunch treat

While you have a bottle of the delicious L’Opera from Hastings Distillers on hand, you can use it to make a super-simple and deliciously refreshing cocktail as a sophisticated apéritif before Christmas lunch or dinner, or just to sip on in the sun between overs as you play some backyard cricket.

A traditional bittersweet orange spritz would call for sparkling wine as a mixer. As Christmas is a long day, I prefer a lower-alcohol option, replacing the wine with tonic.

Simply take a wine glass, add lots of ice, a shot of L’Opera (or your preferred bittersweet orange liqueur) and top up with a dry Kiwi tonic, such as one from East Imperial. Garnish with a slice of orange and you’re away.

Ditch the booze (yes, really)

You can make those sunny moments even more refreshing by making your own non-alcohol Campari syrup and using it as you would the alcoholic version of the spritz.

I used to make this in a fine-dining restaurant with an elaborate cocktail list, and it was very hard to tell the difference between the alcohol and non-alcoholic versions.

The recipe involves a little bit of prep and special ingredients, but it can be prepared in advance and once you have the syrup, the drink takes just seconds to make.

Virgin Campari Syrup

700ml bottle of Campari

4g of malic acid (easily available at most home brew shops)

100ml of water

Peel of 1 orange

Add the Campari and orange peel to a pan and reduce over a low heat until it has a syrupy consistency – this will remove the alcohol from the liquid. The orange peel adds back some of the bitterness the cooking process takes away. Remove from the heat and allow to cool before returning to a clean bottle. Add the malic acid powder to the water, stir thoroughly to dissolve. Put the solution in a dripper bottle. Fill your glass with ice, add 15ml of Campari syrup, 3 drops of malic acid solution (the malic acid adds back the sour/sharp flavour the cooking process removed). Top with tonic, stir and garnish with a slice of orange. Alternatively you could acidify the syrup as a batch by adding 3 drops of the malic acid solution per each 15ml to your finished Campari syrup, removing the need to add the acid solution to each drink.

Stuff Add East Imperial tonic water to liqueur for a refreshing spritz; and (right) Lustau’s Manzanilla Papirusa Sherry – perfect to sip while cooking.

A cheeky drop for the chef

Inevitably, someone will be spending a good part of the day in the kitchen preparing food for their whānau.

Don’t tell anyone, but I don’t mind being stuck in the kitchen – it’s a handy place to observe the festivities and fun going on around the house.

I like to sip a glass of something good as I cook. I’m a big fan of dry sherry. Oxidative, nutty and salty, my favourites are both complex and simply refreshing. A real treat to sip on as you work, and goes perfectly with stolen pieces of salty Christmas ham.

Try: Lustau, Manzanilla Papirusa Sherry (375ml), $24.

Let’s eat

No matter how often we exclaim “this year we’ll keep it simple”, you always end up with an abundance of delicious and diverse dishes on the table. The key to getting the right wine to go with all that food is to avoid wines that compete for attention.

When it comes to reds, the juicier the better. You don’t want anything tannic and overly powerful. Something easy and graceful is much better.

For whites, you want fairly high acidity, a bit of gentle fruit character and aromatic lift. Something with a bit of weight on the palate to complement the food, but that is ultimately easy to drink.

My go-to varietals for big, festive family meals are gamay for red and chenin blanc for white. They are both wines that work with nearly any food, and provide easy enjoyment. These two fit the bill perfectly.

Try: Te Mata Estate, Gamay Noir 2022, $26; Millton, Te Arai Chenin Blanc 2021, $38.

Stuff Te Mata Estate’s Gamay Noir; Millton’s Te Arai Chenin Blanc; and (right) Dry River’s Craighall Martinborough Riesling.

Boxing Day: Hello ham sandwich!

Each year I become more convinced that the real premium gourmet moment of Christmas actually happens after the main race has run. It’s the Boxing Day ham sandwich.

Ham off the bone, butter, a dab of mustard, what could be better? A delicious glass of riesling to go with it, of course.

The salty, fattiness of the ham and the perfumed punch of the mustard go perfectly with the aromatic lift of a slightly off-dry riesling.

Simple pleasures are always the best gift. This one from Martinborough’s Dry River hits the spot perfectly.

Try: Dry River, Craighall Martinborough Riesling 2021, $63.

Love Food Hate Waste Don't let leftover Christmas ham go to waste.

Take it easy

Of course, you might have had enough drinking after the indulgences of the day before. Fortunately the clever brewers at Garage Project have come up with a non-alcoholic beer that has a surprising hit of hoppy perfume. Just right to pair with your ham sandwich and the summer ahead.

Try: Tiny, Non-Alcoholic Hazy IPA, $19 for a 6 pack of 330ml cans.

Tiny, Non-Alcoholic Hazy IPA, Curious AF Apero Spritz, Almighty peach and ginger sparkling water.

If you want something that feels a little stronger, but is also free of alcohol, Curious AF’s range of canned cocktails give the sensation of the real thing, with none of the booze (the apero spritz is particularly good, $45 for 12 cans).

And Almighty’s canned, flavoured sparkling water is as refreshing as the flavour combos sound – think peach and ginger, yuzu and lime and blood orange ($52 for 24 cans).