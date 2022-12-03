Christmas gift guide: The New Zealand-made edition

There’s something extra special about giving or receiving a gift when you know exactly where it is from.

In the spirit of supporting our local makers, we’ve rounded up quality items made here in Aotearoa that would make thoughtful gifts this year – from hot sauce to skincare to fun experiences for the whole whānau.

Josh Drummond’s Birds in Hats tea towel, $50

Featuring native New Zealand birds in hats, this tea towel is practical, adorable, and printed here in Aotearoa. Similar to those Fish Species of New Zealand posters in all the fish and chip shops you've ever visited, it’s a gift that’s both nostalgic and undoubtedly Kiwiana.

Svord Poly pocket knife, $35

Made in Waiuku, these foldable pocket knives are a fantastic little present for anyone who loves camping, picnicking and gardening. They come in a fun range of colours, and the bright handles make them easy to find in your bag.

Wellington Apothecary Sun Wind Sea serum, $49

This golden face serum is a bestseller at the Wellington Apothecary, for good reason. Made with Kawakawa, aloe gel and sea buckthorn, it’s a perfect salve for anyone who loves to get out in the elements.

Local theatre vouchers, from $20

A gift that’s sustainable and supportive of the local arts? That’s a yes from us. Plenty of local theatre companies like Bats Theatre (Wellington), The Court Theatre (Christchurch) and Silo Theatre (Auckland) and Auckland Theatre Company offer vouchers online – and you could physically “gift” the pamphlet of the upcoming season so they can see what shows are on.

Stuff Clockwise from top left: Wellington Apothecary Sun Wind Sea serum; NOM*d socks; Birds in Hats tea towel; Sphaera citrus and poppy seed soap; Hohepa star candle; set of picnic tumblers.

Annual zoo family membership, from $199

Zoo passes make a great gift for young families or new parents - you’re giving them unlimited days worth of entertainment in nature for a whole year. A family pass (two parents and up to three children) is $259 for Wellington Zoo, $199 for Christchurch’s Orana Wildlife Park, Hamilton’s Zoo is $249 and it’s $220 for Auckland Zoo. The proceeds go towards supporting local wildlife conservation, so it’s a win-win.

Sphaera citrus and poppy seed soap, $26

Soap is not a boring gift when it looks like this. Made in Wellington from natural ingredients such as clay, olive oil and coconut milk, Sphaera’s zesty poppy seed squares look good enough to eat.

Hohepa star candle, $25

Handmade in Napier, these pure beeswax star candles add a festive touch to the family dinner table and make an adorable stocking stuffer.

Aotea Hand and Body Care set, $70

Made in small batches on Aotea/Waiheke island from locally sourced ingredients, this pack contains a gentle kūmarahou and mānuka honey hand and body wash and a nourishing harakeke seed oil and mānuka water hand & body cream that smells delicious.

Stuff Clockwise from top left: Svord Poly pocket knife; Cactus Outdoor Ruckus backpack; annual zoo family membership; Pioneer wooden train; Apostle hot sauce set of three.

Dissco Fish Smoker, $100

Made in Dunedin from stainless steel, this briefcase-size smoker isn’t just a great gift for a fishing person - any foodie in your life will have a lot of fun smoking vegetables, seafood and even nuts in their backyard all year round.

Kererū 12 Days of Christmas mixed beer case, $79

The locally brewed gift that keeps on giving. You can personalise the mix of 12 beers and choose between hoppy, malty, sour, dark, lower alcohol or even gluten-free.

Apostle hot sauce set of three, $45

Bring a little spice to BBQ season with the gift of locally made hot sauce - it even comes wrapped for you in a limited edition gift box, echoing the “good book”.

Confetti Tumbler by Kate Mitchell, $65

Anyone who receives one of these whimsical tumblers by glass artist Kate Mitchell will be blown away. Handmade in her Auckland studio, you’ll need to get in quick to pre-order in time for Christmas.

Cactus Outdoor Ruckus backpack, $249

Functional and stylish, these canvas roll-top rucksacks made in Christchurch make a practical gift for adventurers, students, and daily commuters. They comfortably fit a laptop, lunchbox, bike lock, spare jacket, and still have room to cart around all the books you plan on reading this summer.

NOM*d socks, $35

A stylish alternative to the annual pair of “quirky socks” you always buy at the last minute for dad. Your fashionable friends will also not be disappointed with this gift, anyone who owns a pair knows these quality NZ-made socks last for years.

Set of picnic tumblers, $15

A prime example of a Secret Santa present under $20 that’s actually useful. This old fashioned set of picnic tumblers made in Ōtepoti/Dunedin are easy to stack and take to the beach, and the different colours means everyone knows which drink is theirs.

Pioneer wooden train with three wagons, $185

One way to wean kids off electronic devices is with one of these quality wooden toys by Pioneer. Made in West Auckland out of recycled native timber, this sturdy train set will provide hours of good old-fashioned fun.