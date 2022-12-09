Christmas gift guide: Books for people who need to get out of a reading funk

Here are some great picks for anyone who wants to return to reading.

All it can take is a badly written or complex book to scare someone off reading.

Life is too short to read books that don’t grip us, and whenever I’m feeling uninspired I like to pick up a hardy perennial, a writer with a great track record, or a book on the top 10.

Here are my picks for a return to reading.

READ MORE:

* Lady Chatterley's Lover: Emma Corrin sizzles in Netflix's raunchy adaptation

* Budget advisors brace for 2023 influx as Christmas bills and cost of living bite

* How I write: David McGill



Fiction heavyweights

Where the crawdads sing, Delia Owens

This 2018 coming-of-age novel about a young woman living alone in marshlands in America is a story about love and survival and will have you rooting for the characters all the way along. There’s also a mystery to solve and before you delve into the film made this year, I suggest you read this first.

Watermelon, Marian Keyes

Claire returns home to her family with a newborn in tow after her husband suddenly leaves her. The New York Times described it as “eccentric romantic comedy [with] wicked humour” and I wholeheartedly agree.

I know this much is true, Wally Lamb

If it’s good enough for Oprah’s book club, it’s good enough for us. Don’t let the size of this novel put you off, this is a story about two brothers, sibling struggles, grief, love, and getting on with it.

Greta & Valdin, Rebecca K Reilly

A warning, there is likely still a wait at your local library to get your hands on a copy of this New Zealand superstar. Published in 2021 by debut author Rebecca Reilly it follows the life and times of an Auckland brother and sister. Funny, tender, and full of NZ references, it’s been a consistent crowd pleaser.

Auē, Becky Manawatu

One of the best pieces of NZ literature from first time author and journalist Becky Manawatu, this story opens with a view from a child. Young Ari has been ditched by his older brother and must now live with his aunt and uncle. We then meet Taukiri, the elder son who is struggling after the death of his parents. Riveting until the end.

A bit of real life

The palace papers: inside the house of Windsor, the truth and turmoil, Tina Brown

The storytelling in this magnum opus is about as dramatic as the title. Written by the woman who edited Tatler, Vanity Fair, and the New Yorker, the writing is devastatingly clever, at times funny, and Brown’s excellent contacts bring you not only inside the corridors of power, but shaking hands with the skeletons in the closet.

This house of grief, Helen Garner

Named as one of the Guardian’s best books of all time, this is the non-fiction crime mystery for new entrants. Written by prolific Australian writer Helen Garner, it follows the trial of a father accused of deliberately killing his children by driving his car into a dam. Amid his strenuous claims of an accident, the resulting story is a smartly observed study of incalculable human behaviour.

Vital signs, Izzy Lomax-Sawyers

Very rarely do we have such insights into what it’s like to be a healthcare professional in NZ. Lomax-Sawyers’ account of her first year in medicine, working at one of the country’s busiest hospitals, Middlemore, is at times horrifying in its unflinching detail, occasionally funny in a Murphy’s Law kind of way.

No friend but the mountains, Behrouz Boochani

Written from his cell in an Australian detention centre having tried to seek asylum, this gripping account from the Kurdish-Iranian refugee is a snapshot of the bitter life of Manus Island survivors, with beautifully observed detail. Having settled in New Zealand, Boochani has continued his advocacy work here.

Always Italicise, how to write while colonised, Alice Te Punga Somerville

Precise, funny, moving.