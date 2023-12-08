Seven ways to save money on your Christmas feast

From wrapping paper to thrown out food, the holiday season can be a bit wasteful. (Video first screened last Christmas)

This article was originally published in December 2022.

It’s going to be a scrimp ‘n save Christmas this year, but just because you’re spending less doesn’t mean you can’t lay out an impressive feast.

Kiwi Sally Nutt, whose TikTok account @salmakescheapfood is dedicated to affordable and delicious eating, shared her top tips for a Christmas banquet on a budget.

Meal plan and sort shopping lists early

When it comes to sorting your grocery shop, Nutt recommends planning your meals and setting up your cart using a supermarket website, so you know exactly what the shop will cost you.

She plans all her meals and ingredients before “shopping” for all the ingredients online to find the exact cost before hitting the shop. She says it also helps to figure out if ingredients can be used across multiple dishes.

“If it’s a little too much I tweak something here and there,” she says.

Not only does this ensure you are not hit by an unexpected cost at the end of the shop, but sticking to the list helps to avoid picking up unnecessary items while browsing the aisles.

While it may seem counterproductive, Nutt also recommends over-planning for the festive season, to ensure you aren’t left returning to the supermarket multiple times.

“If you slightly over-prepare the worst you have is leftovers for yourself,” she says.

Shop around

Nutt recommends going for frozen whole chickens over fresh, as they are far more cost-effective. When it comes to vegetables, there are cheaper options than a supermarket, such as markets or Asian grocery stores.

Mhairi Johnstone/Supplied Sally Nutt, who has a TikTok dedicated to budget-friendly shopping, suggests planning meals and ingredients ahead of time to avoid overspending.

Make veges the focus over meat

It is common for New Zealanders to have meat as the focus to any meal, but Nutt says it can be far more cost-effective to bulk up the table with salads and vegetable-based side dishes, with a lesser focus on the expensive meat.

This way you still have “delicious” meat, but you save cash by having it as a “treat”.

One of Nutt’s favoruite sides that is always a crowd pleaser is blanched broccolini with green beans and almonds.

“It looks beautiful and very professional,” she says.

Cooked pumpkin in a salad with walnuts is another “pop of colour” on the table that is far cheaper than meat-based dishes and looks great on the day, and bulking out the table with potatoes is a cost-effective way to add a lot of food to the Christmas feast.

NZ House & Garden Ham may be a staple of Christmas, but Sally Nutt suggests investing in a small one, while bulking out the table more cheaper meat.

“Quite often I’ll have a crispy potato bowl and a bowl of mash. It’s a good way to fill out a table at Christmas without it being too high-budget,” she says.

Celebrate cheaper meat cuts

Many New Zealanders will be looking to have meat on the Christmas table as well, which is where Nutt recommends celebrating cheaper cuts to make the wallet stretch further.

“I’ll be doing something slow and low cooked,” she says of her Christmas plans.

“If you get a cheap beef [cut] like a bolar, you can cook it low and slow for half the price. And it’s uncommon, so people are intrigued.”

For those that feel like it simply is not Christmas without ham, Nutt suggests getting a small one, but also adding a cheaper meat, like a chicken, to the table to bulk it out.

“I think a lot of people feel pressured to have that traditional stuff. You can still do it, but be aware of the cheaper options.”

Don’t assume homemade is cheaper

For those on a smaller budget, Nutt suggests it can be cheaper to buy cheap pre-made items like desserts and “making them look fancy” rather than buying all the ingredients from scratch.

“It can be easier and more money efficient to buy those little meringue things, or frozen berries and turning it into a coulis,” she says.

“It depends on equipment as well. Nobody wants to be standing around whipping up egg whites by hand while they’ve got four kids running around.”

123RF Sometimes buying cheap pre-made items and jazzing them up is cheaper than buying the ingredients and spending time making it.

Cheap snacks can look great too

“French bread or baguettes are your friend,” Nutt insists.

“I get a $2 baguette and slice it up, put some garlic butter on it and maybe a tomato and piece of basil. It’s a nice canape that’s crunchy and looks nice. I sometimes pipe some hummus on it. That looks pretty cute, too.”

“We eat with our eyes ... If you find an idea that looks beautiful and try to do it cheaply, more often than not people are going to enjoy it.”

Spread out the shopping costs

If the budget allows for spreading out shopping costs over a few weeks, Nutt suggests making use of the freezer to avoid a huge bill right before Christmas.

She will often freeze her potato mash and well as boiled potatoes ready to be roasted on Christmas day, and proteins like chicken can also be bought frozen ahead of time to spread out costs and defrosted closer to Christmas.

Nutt’s final piece of advice for a budget-friendly, but tasty Christmas feast?

“Never throw away any of the fat,” she laughs, insisting any chicken or meat fat should be kept for gravy.

“A lot of delicious chicken fat is wasted over the holidays. I won’t have it.”