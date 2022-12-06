Christmas Sorted: Want a perfect roast chicken in under an hour? Use an air fryer

Think you don't need an air fryer in your life? Look at these and think again.

If you’re only planning on using your air fryer to roast potatoes this Christmas, think again: the cult gadget has come up tops in a chicken roast-off.

UK consumer advice platform Which? roasted a 1.4kg chicken in a standard electric oven, pressure cooker, air fryer, slow cooker and halogen oven and rated the results according to the time required to fully cook the chicken, the amount of energy the appliance consumed, the cost of electricity and the quality of the roast chook.

After 53 minutes and having used 0.54 kilwatt-hours (kWh), the air fryer produced a bird that was juicy and flavoursome with a crispy skin, according to Which?.

The only other appliance to produce an impeccably roasted chicken was the halogen oven. However, while it only took one minute longer than the air fryer, the halogen oven used more than twice the amount of energy – 1.166kWh – and, accordingly, cost more than twice the amount of money to run.

A halogen oven uses a halogen bulb to cook food in a heat-conducting glass bowl. Air fryers are mini convection ovens, using an element to produce heat distributed by a high powered fan.

The electric oven consumed only slightly less energy than the halogen version but took 76 minutes. The outside of the chook was crispy, but the meat a little dry.

123rf On the basis of the amount of time and energy required and quality of the chicken, Which? found an air fryer the best way of roasting a chook.

The pressure cooker was the fastest and most energy efficient of the five appliances, coming it at 32 minutes and 0.336kWh. But while the chicken was cooked through it wasn’t strictly roasted, said Which?, and the skin not at all browned or crisped up.

A chook cooked in the slow cooker suffered the same affliction, though it took a whopping 180 minutes to get there and consumed 0.9 kWh.

Which? energy editor Emily Seymour said the research showed “the hype could be justified in some cases.”

However, she warned: “The cost savings will soon be lost if you have to cook more than one batch though, so it's still better to use your oven if you're cooking large quantities.”

123rf Air fryers are, as the name suggests, great for making healthier “fried” chicken, but they’ll also do you a mean roast.

Although air fryers have been around since 2010, they catapulted in popularity during the global Covid-19 lockdowns of 2020. In New Zealand, they were the single most purchased item during that period.

The appeal of air fryers generally is that they mimic the results of deep-frying without the abundance of unhealthy oils, and that they typically consume less energy than a standard oven.

That has made them particularly popular for making things like hot chips or nuggets – no less a celebrity than Kim Kardashian recently claimed to use one to cook her children plant-based “chicken” nuggets – but the appliances many fans also use them to make everything from omelettes to brownies.