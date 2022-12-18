Where to eat on Christmas Day if you can't face another glazed ham

From wrapping paper to thrown out food, the holiday season can be a bit wasteful. (Video first screened last Christmas)

Christmas Day is almost here, and along with the festive cheer some people are facing anxiety about cooking the right thing, or making sure lunch is served closer to 12pm than 5pm.

If you’re keen to skip the rigmarole of the main Christmas meal, you’re in luck, as there are plenty of avenues that want to do the hard work for you.

A happy hotel holiday

Perhaps anticipating an influx of international tourists making the most of a New Zealand summer, many hotels are putting on a Christmas spread to be enjoyed on December 25.

Cooke’s Restaurant at Fable Auckland is kicking off the day with a champagne breakfast, accompanied by a pork belly eggs benedict or truffle brioche toast, just to name a few gourmet options.

Fable is also offering a seven-course Christmas lunch and dinner including yellow-fin tuna, lamb rump, and crayfish.

The brand new Movenpick Hotel’s rooftop restaurant Boda is putting on three Christmas lunch sessions, where diners can enjoy a glass of bubbles on arrival, with a seafood bar, ham and prime roast beef carving station and a sweet shop brimming with traditional treats like date pudding and pavlova.

Sofitel, nestled in Auckland’s Viaduct, is hosting Art de Noel, a Christmas dinner and buffet lunch at their restaurant, La Marée.

Fish at the Hilton is putting on a Christmas spread.

The Hilton’s Fish is hosting three dining sessions on Christmas Day, to cover off both lunch and dinner.

The four-course menu begins with seafood to share – think salmon and crayfish – before launching into a lamb rack main, and finishing off with “Christmas inspired sweet treats” as a dessert.

Eight at Cordis will be rolling out festive favourites in its much-loved buffet for Christmas Day.

Eight will kick off celebrations with a champagne breakfast, followed by a buffet for lunch or dinner, stocked with apricot-glazed ham, thyme-butter roast turkey, mussels, and salmon wings.

Eight will kick off celebrations with a champagne breakfast, followed by a buffet for lunch or dinner.

Get silly at SkyCity

SkyCity has a variety of restaurants for diners to choose from on Christmas Day.

The Sugar Club, which can be found on the 53rd floor of the Sky Tower, is offering a Christmas Day set menu, as is its downstairs neighbour Orbit 360° Dining.

Huami, SkyCity’s Chinese restaurant, will be serving traditional yum cha for lunch, and a set menu for Christmas dinner.

Daisy Ding, Huami’s restaurant manager, said the restaurant is expecting close to 200 people for both lunch and dinner on Christmas Day.

SkyCity's Huami is expecting almost 200 people for lunch and dinner on Christmas Day.

“We don’t have a lot of regulars, most of them are coming from overseas or they are coming to see family and celebrating with them [at Huami],” Ding said.

“There’s been a real trend of tourists coming back, you can see that they are confident, people are no longer scared.”

Ding said that lunch and dinner would be “completely different”.

For lunch, Huami will serve a traditional Chinese yum cha that involves multiple dishes carted around tables, including dim sum, dumplings, noodles and steamed buns.

Ding said what made Huami different from other Chinese restaurants were its dishes, which take conventional Chinese meals and give them a “modern twist”, combining western culture with traditional dishes.

“We try to make it slightly different from the original, same with the bar – we serve a lot of western alcohol, Chinese as well, and we create cocktails which add Asian culture into western culture, which makes it unique,” Ding said.

There are examples of these fusion meals on the Christmas dinner set menu, such as the crispy Tabasco prawns or the wok-fried New Zealand beef with black pepper sauce.

Huami creates cocktails that combine western and Asian culture.

Ding said her favourite part of hosting Christmas Day at Huami was creating a celebration for her diners, and knowing that they had a good experience.

“We do the best we can, and they enjoy it,” she said.

“When you see them smiling and happy when they are leaving here satisfied, that’s my favourite thing.”

When asked why more than 400 diners had chosen Huami to celebrate Christmas Day, Ding said it was because of the “nice and friendly” staff, and its food.

“If I come to Huami, I come for the environment, the product, the standard of service and the unique Chinese cuisine.”

Tasty takeaways

Tasty takeaways

If you’ve simply had enough of Christmas food, and you need a creature comfort after a long day of festivities, most fast food restaurants are operating as normal on December 25.

McDonald's is generally open on Christmas Day, although this may vary restaurant to restaurant.

“As it stands, around one third of our restaurants will be open, [which] are mainly in main city centres or busy transport links,” a spokesperson said.

The same goes for KFC, Pizza Hut and Domino’s.

Indian restaurants like Thirty One and Paradise are open for dine in and takeaways, as well the CBD’s prime yum cha destination, Grand Harbour.