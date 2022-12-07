Watch: 12 times cats tried to ruin Christmas trees

Is it even the holiday season if your cat hasn’t tried to destroy your Christmas tree yet?

It seems like our feline friends tend to hate even our best festive decorating efforts. And the proof is on TikTok – videos of cats wrecking trees and smashing baubles blow up in popularity every year come December.

The phenomenon is so common that some users have even shared footage of the extreme methods they use to keep cats away from their trees, although sometimes even the best attempts are unsuccessful.

Scientists say that cats are hard-wired to destroy Christmas trees. “Christmas trees are exciting to many cats,” Mikel Delgado, a postdoctoral fellow at the School of Veterinary Medicine at UC Davis, told Inverse.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff Videos of cats taking on Christmas decorations go viral every December. (File photo)

“When cats are in familiar territory, they often want to investigate anything new. The tree has outdoor smells and bark to scratch, so there is plenty to investigate.”

“Those ornaments you hang on the tree turn it into a giant cat toy.”

Trees also provide a high vantage point that cats enjoy climbing, Delgado said. This might explain why so many felines make their way to the top of the tree the first chance they get.

And once they’re up the tree, things can get dangerous, as this TikTok user found out.

If you think downsizing your tree might make it less appealing for your pets, this video proves that you thought wrong.

And if you have two cats, you’re dealing with double the trouble.

This clever cat might take out the title of the ultimate grinch after it worked out how to turn off it’s owners Christmas lights. Work smarter, not harder.

Many different methods of cat-proofing have been tried, tested and shared on TikTok.

Fences, special devices and even trees specifically-designed to make it harder for cats to climb them have proven popular options.

Although our furry friends might not be happy, many users claim that their measures have worked – but as one commenter on this video noted, they might also leave your cat plotting for revenge.

Sometimes, your cat destroying your tree could be the least of your worries – like this TikTok user, whose cat thought that live snakes would be the perfect presents to put under their Christmas tree.

But not all cats hate Christmas – some are just looking for a cozy perch where they can lie back and relax.

However you choose to celebrate this holiday season, always remember to never leave your cats alone with your Christmas tree.