Christmas Sorted: Four wines with all the sparkle of champagne, for a fraction of the cost

What’s the silly season without a bit of bubbles? Champagne may be seen as the classic Christmas choice, but these alternatives are just as good as the real thing – with better bang for your buck.

Champagne is just one of many variations of sparkling wine, and the process for making this specific variety is practised worldwide, just without the fancy name – vinters in France’s Champagne region successfully restricted the use of the title in 1973.

Ready to stitch up the Champagne-burned hole in your pocket and try something new? We asked four experts for their top picks for wines with all the sparkle of champers, that will keep your bank account happy, too.

Méthode Traditionnelle

Champagne is made with a centuries-old technique called méthode champenoise which requires a secondary fermentation inside the bottle the drink is sold in.

Due to naming restrictions, vinters outside the Champagne region who make wine with the same technique label their products as méthode traditionnelle – these wines are essentially the same, just without the fancy title (and hefty price tag).

Yvonne Lorkin, Chief Tasting Officer for online wine subscription service WineFriend, says her top pick of méthode traditionnelles is currently the Chain of Ponds Pilot Block South Australia Brut Cuvée NV, priced at $22.

Supplied Chain of Ponds Pilot Block South Australia Brut CuvÃ©e NV, recommended by WineFriend's Yvonne Lorkin.

“Right now I’m loving the méthode traditionelles from the cooler parts of South Australia and this is one of my favourites,” Lorkin says.

“This perfectly pale, peach-scented, chardonnay-based sparkler is just the most magical thing.

“Finely-tuned, deliciously delicate, and laced with soft citrus, it’s elegant, extremely clean, and an absolute rock star with buttery, brunchy Christmas Day croissants!”

Chain of Ponds Pilot Block South Australia Brut Cuvée NV is exclusive to WineFriend.

Pétillant Naturel

This variation of sparkling wine is made following the méthode ancestrale (ancestral method), the oldest sparkling wine technique dating back to 1531.

Unlike Cava and méthode traditionnelle, the méthode ancestrale requires only a single fermentation process, and is therefore generally lower in alcohol content.

In English, pétillant naturel means natural sparkling, and the name is used as an umbrella term for wines made via méthode ancestrale.

Supplied Black Estate Damsteep PÃ©t Nat 2022, recommended by sommelier Jonathan Brookes.

Wine importer and columnist Jonathan Brookes recommends the $45 Damsteep Pét Nat 2022 from Black Estate, an organic winery in North Canterbury that Brookes says are “masters in the style of sparkling.”

“Pet nat at its best is fresh and fun, with heaps of bright spring fruit and pretty flowers. This one is all that, while also being elegant and precise,” he says.

“There can be a lot of pompousness and seriousness around Champagne, like I feel like I need to be dressed up to drink it. This is for summer celebrating, in shorts and jandals in the backyard.”

Black Estate Damsteep Pét Nat 2022 here.

Cava

In Spain, méthode champenoise is known as método tradicional, and this technique is used to create Cava, which can come in white or rosé forms.

The name comes from the cellars in which the wines age, and is often made from three different variations of grapes, typically macabeu, xarel·lo, and parellada.

Supplied 2019 Els Vinyerons 'PregadÃ©u' MÃ¨thode Ancestral Cava, recommended by Everyday Wine's Dan Gillet.

Cava can also be made using the méthode ancestrale (mètode ancestral in Spanish), and Everyday Wine co-owner Dan says the 2019 Els Vinyerons 'Pregadéu' Mèthode Ancestral Cava, valued at $27, is one of the best alternatives to Champagne available.

“Pregadéu means praying mantis – [the wines] are named after all the insects that appear in their vineyard,” Gillet says.

“Cava in general is seriously an amazing alternative to Champagne, and it’s just unlucky that Spain doesn’t get the price premium that Champagne does.”

Thought lucky for us, perhaps.

2019 Els Vinyerons 'Pregadéu' Mèthode Ancestral Cava is available here.

Charmat

Compared to the méthode ancestrale and méthode champenoise, the charmat method is a much more recent technique, having arrived in 1907 when Frenchman Eugène Charmat improved upon a 1895 invention by Federico Martinotti.

Like the traditional and ancestral methods, charmat-made wines require a secondary fermentation process, which occurs in a steel take and only takes one to six weeks.

The wine is made sparkling during this time in the tank, with bubbles trapped during carbonation.

Supplied Urlar Brut 2020 (Sparkling), recommended by Martinborough Wine Merchant's Tanya Cowen.

Martinborough Wine Merchant’s managing director Tanya Cowen says the Kiwi-made Urlar Brut Sparkling wine is a current favourite.

“They make a pink and a white, and the white is actually made from sauvignon blanc,” Cowen says.

“For me, if I’m sitting in Cafe Medici eating salt and pepper squid for lunch and thinking ‘do I want sav or bubbles?’, well I can have this, and it covers both things, and it’s beautiful.”

Urlar Brut Sparkling 2020 is available here.