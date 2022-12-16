I ruined my office Secret Santa and I'll never take part again

OPINION: You’ve got a hall? Consider it decked. I love Christmas. The tinsel. Eating food designed for a European winter in 40-degree heat. Celebrating the 17th consecutive “last Christmas” with great aunt Gertrude. I love it all. It’s the most wonderful time of the year.

With the silly season comes the chance to party with the who’s who of “who’s that guy?” at your office Christmas party. It is a time-honoured tradition where colleagues log off their computers, gather around a cheese platter, and photocopy parts of their body to slap on the family Christmas card. All you need to do is withstand a few half-hearted speeches and you too can enjoy a lukewarm cab sav at 2.45pm on a Thursday. But one workplace tradition needs to set their out of office and stay out: Kris Kringle.

Kris Kringle (or Secret Santa) is known by many names across the world: Wichteln, Christkindl, Engerl-Bengerl, Monito-Monita. But the core idea remains the same. Participants draw a name to determine who they will give a present. Gifts are handed out anonymously, with recipients taking turns to guess who gave it to them. Socks are always welcome. Gift receipts are encouraged.

In the United States, American philanthropist Larry Stewart first started anonymously handing $100 bills to individuals down on their luck. Nowadays, hard financial limits are set to crack down on cashed-up Karens trying to go full Larry and outdo everyone. And that brings me to my festive origin story.

READ MORE:

* Watch: These Christmas family reunions will warm even the coldest of hearts

* Why I love the tradition of Santa photos

* Gifts for cute cats, dogs and the people that love them



It was my first corporate job. I was an assistant to a very powerful person. I am not sure what they did, but by God did they do it. This was serious business, and I was their serious confidant; the Ally McBeal of sending emails about coffee orders.

Christmastime rolled around and I was tasked with organising Kris Kringle. I love spreadsheets almost as much as I love Christmas, but I pushed back, instead floating the idea that we give to charity (I’ll be awaiting my canonisation, thank you and amen). Why wouldn’t we give our cash to those who needed it? Judging by the sterling BMW the boss drove to work, they’re pretty good for scented candles for another year. But my naivety met a frosty reception. This. Is. Christmas. And apparently, it’s not Christmas until the accounting team goes on a last-minute gift-buying excursion to Big W.

My manager dropped one last financial bombshell: there was to be a $5 limit. What in the Jolly Old Saint Nick can you buy for $5? In this economy?

I had to buy a gift for Stacey (not her real name, but she was spiritually a Stacey). There were two things I knew about Stacey: she didn’t know my name and she worked in marketing. If only I could combine these two elements. Perhaps a tastefully designed name tag for myself?

Now $5 can buy many things: a kilo of granny smith apples, two and a half litres of petrol, National Lampoons: Christmas Vacation on DVD. But for only $5, one wants to work within the Kris Kringle oeuvre without seeming too pastiche. I wanted to go beyond mugs and chocolates. Beyond the nice pens and hand creams of Christmas’ past. I wanted Stacey to have a very merry Christmas.

Sydney Morning Herald No one wins when we're made to buy inoffensive knickknacks for people we're forced to spend time with.

So, I went out and got her the best-scented bath bomb that money could buy for $5. The combination of fizzing soap and lavender screamed, “I work in marketing and this fits within the price limit.”

The big day arrived. For Stacey, soon all the long days, the early morning commutes, the lunches eaten in a hurry over a bin between meetings would be worth it. All of that would melt away in the comfort of her own well-bombed bath. I placed my gift under the Chrissy tree and I waited.

Soon there was only one gift under the tree, and that gift was for Stacey. I watched from the shadows as she tore back the wrapping paper, gazed upon the soapy glory of my gift and ... frowned. She looked at my soap and snarled. To truly add insult to injury, she left my gift under the tree and walked away. I know this is the wrong Christian holiday, but Stacey acted like a real Judas. And that’s how I became the office Grinch.

By now you’re probably brainstorming your own Kris Kringle alternative to replace this ritual. What about regifting? What about book swapping? What about whispering your Christmas wish list into the office Nespresso machine and hoping for the best?

But as long as we’re buying inoffensive and affordable knickknacks for people that we’re forced to spend time with to pay rent, no one is winning. Except for the rats at the tip. With all of those bath bombs in there, they are going to smell amazing. So next time your manager floats a Kris Kringle to liven up the new year, learn from horror and remind them that there is no KK in Christmas.