Christmas Sorted: The great pavlova bake off

Aunty Pat’s pavlova recipe is food writer Lucy Corry’s go-to – but what will her panel of taste-testers think?

Is a lofty pavlova topped with a swirl of whipped cream and sliced berries the apex of your Christmas feast, or the festive stress test you’ve been dreading all year? For many people, it’s a bit of both.

“Help me,” wails a friend. “I have to make the pav this year and I’m terrified!”

Personally, I’ll happily pass on pavlova, but I understand the stress of having to produce a show-stopping dessert. No one wants to be reminded of ‘the year they made the terrible pav’, do they?

So I push my bias aside and set about testing four different pavlovas for the sake of the greater good.

There’s a traditional homemade version, one made from a packet mix, one made from chickpea brine and one bought straight from the supermarket.

For the sake of objectivity, I enlist a group of about 25 taste-testers, aged 6 to 60, to judge the results. The fact that it’s a hot, sticky weekend and I have a million other things to do makes it feel just like Christmas.

For the homemade from scratch pav, I opt for my Aunty Pat’s famous, never-fail pavlova recipe. Her recipe is a cinch for beginners, because you just dump all the ingredients (egg whites, sugar, a touch of vanilla, cornflour and boiling water) in a bowl and beat like crazy (though you’ll ideally need to be a beginner with electric beaters or a stand mixer).

I set my mixer going and watch 15 minutes of the England vs France football world cup match while the machine works its magic. After a lengthy stint in the oven, the result is a large, reasonably lofty pav in a pretty shade of pinky-beige. So far, so good.

Next, it’s the ‘just-add-water’ pavlova. This is even easier; I empty a silver sachet of Queen Meringue & Pavlova Mix ($4.99) into my mixer bowl and add the required 125ml water. Then it’s just a matter of plugging in the mixer again and allowing the beater attachment to whip it good for 10 minutes.

At the end of the process, the cooked pavlova is snowy white and risen in all the right places. If Elsa from Frozen made a pav, this would be it.

Lucy Corry A standing mixer is ideal for beating egg whites into the thick peaks required for a pavlova.

Work on option three starts the night before baking when I rouse myself from the sofa to put a can of chickpeas in the fridge. Chilled chickpea cooking liquid (commonly known as aquafaba) can be whipped into a vegan dupe for beaten egg whites. I follow an internet recipe and proudly put a mound of satiny meringue in the oven.

My confidence deflates, however, when the pavlova comes out looking like a giant cookie.

“I’m sure it will taste ok,” my daughter says brightly. “Why don’t you make another one and we can stick them together?”

The last pavlova requires the most physical effort, but only because I walk 10 minutes to the supermarket and back to pick it up.

I choose a small Cowell’s Genuine Pavlova ($11.89, feeds 6-8). It’s more expensive than the homemade, box-made or aquafaba versions, but on the plus side, I haven’t had to turn on the oven. While this pavlova has good height, it lacks the crunchy carapace of the others. In a line-up with the others it looks a bit sad.

For consistency, I cover all the pavlovas in whipped cream, homemade lemon curd and sliced strawberries. Then I slice them up and stand well clear while the testers get to work. I tell them that they’re tasting different versions, but I don’t identify which is which.

Lucy Corry Clockwise from bottom left: Queen Meringue & Pavlova Mix, Aunty Pat’s recipe, and a store-bought Cowell’s pavlova.

Despite looking a bit like Flat Stanley, the aquafaba pavlova is a hit. Testers rave about its sticky, caramelised crunchiness.

“It’s flat, but it’s actually fine,” one judge says. “There’s caramelisation everywhere,” a teen tester adds. “It’s the perfect combination of soft and crunchy.”

The ready-made pav wins points for its light, “quite perfect” marshmallowy texture, consistent form and classic good looks. But the fluff factor doesn’t please everyone. “A bit squishy for me,” reports a tester. “It’s less fun to eat,” says another.

The just-add-water pav rates well, with all the tasters noting its unnaturally bright whiteness. But somehow it doesn’t quite hit the mark. “Yummy, but a bit squeaky,” one taster remarks. “Light and not sticky,” says another. “Super smooth, but lacks a bit of love,” notes a third.

Lucy Corry Corry enlisted 25 tasters to choose a winner.

In the end, the traditional, homemade pavlova gets the most praise for its caramelised shell, flavour and textural contrasts.

“Best mix of crunch, marshmallow and melty-ness,” one tester writes. “This is it!” notes another. “Definitely the best one and looked the most genuine. Has to be homemade.”

And from the cook’s point of view?

If you’re a novice pavlova maker, it’s hard to fault the ‘just-add-water’ version. The results are consistent and impressive, which is the confidence boost everyone needs at this time of year.

Absolute beginners should feel no shame about buying a pavlova, either (life’s too short for that); just be prepared for a lack of crunch. Aquafaba pavlovas have a lot going for them - zero waste, vegan, low-cost - but they can be unpredictable.

If you want a pavlova that everyone will remember for all the right reasons, my pavlova judging team reckon it’s worth going the extra mile and making one from scratch. “You can taste the love in this one,” a tester said dreamily after tasting Aunty Pat’s pavlova. That’s the feedback every Christmas cook is looking for.