How a street in Feilding switched on to a luminous tradition

In December, Ferndale Place in Feilding goes from a dead end street to a LED end street.

It started with a child’s note to neighbours – asking them to each hang a Christmas bauble on their letterboxes.

This was about eight years ago. The residents of Ferndale Place responded radiantly.

Now, each December the Feilding street resembles a path to the North Pole, pulsating with blinking LED lights and clusters of festive ornaments.

“Are you trying to be seen from space?” asks one of the many admirers who visit the cul de sac on foot and in car each night in the lead-up to Christmas Day.

READ MORE:

* Christmas lights win hearts of judges and public

* Christmas lights on show throughout Manawatū

* Six houses on Timaru street light up for Christmas



David Adrian, 54, at number 18, gives a chuckle. It’s exactly the response he’s after, and the reason why he and all his neighbours dedicate their November weekends to prepping for their luminous cause.

“I just get a kick out of, like this little one now,” he said, gesturing towards a child’s face of enthralment.

“That’s what I like. I don’t have kids myself but that gives you a buzz. And families too, they all appreciate it.”

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Three of Ferndale Place’s architects of glow, David Adrian, left, Linda Rule and Pete Watkins.

From midway down the street, where Dr Seuss’ Grinch looks out scornfully from the front yarn of number 7, almost every house is gleaming with decorations.

But three at the end standout, beacons that belong to Adrian, his sister Linda Rule, 59, and Pete Watkins, 69, who also dresses up as Father Christmas for an annual street party.

There is no sense of competition, one-upmanship or bragging rights, just communal spirit and support.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Mason Small, 2, high-fives an elf in David Adrian’s festive front garden.

Newer residents to the street aren’t pressured to light up their houses, but they usually do, and Adrian, Rule and Watkins are quick to applaud their efforts.

Adrian, a truck driver, recalled chatting to another driver at a stop in Taumarunui where he was asked where in Feilding he lived.

When he said Ferndale Place, the response was instant: “Where the lights are!”

But it’s a reputation forged only recently.

About eight years ago, a neighbour won $200 after taking part in the Professionals Christmas Lights Spectacular competition.

Rule said this prompted a kid who lived on the street to put out a call.

“I think it was Janelle Morris’ daughter [Amber], she sent a little note out, does everyone want to put a Christmas ornament on their letterbox or something.

“So it started from there. And one ornament wasn’t enough.”

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff David Adrian spends three weekends each November preparing for his property. The display changes each year.

She and husband Allan had lived on the street for 35 years. She loved seeing it transformed each December, with cars coasting up and down the street each night, often tooting in admiration.

“We started off by putting two or three lights up and now we’ve, well, we’ve gone overboard. But it’s lovely to see the kids come around and look at them.

“Everyone contributes and it’s lovely.”

Watkins said the feedback they got from people was amazing.

“You see the kids and their comments. They’re all ‘wow’.”

“It’s just grown over the years, down this end. We started with bits and pieces, and then decided, right, let’s make a real effort.”

DAVID UNWIN/STUFF Hamish Price has attached 2400 Christmas lights running 200 metres to his Holden car to celebrate the festive season and bring the community together. (First published, December 2019)

He was eager to don the Santa suit again after Covid cancelled the street party in 2020 and 2021, but this year weather has proven to be the spoiler, twice causing the get-together to be canned.

But the light displays themselves are a source of connection, not just with the wider community, but for the neighbourhood itself.

“There’s a guy up the street, Mike,” Adrian said, “he’ll come out one night, and we’ll have a walk around, might have a beer, and you don’t see him over winter.”

The festive houses on Ferndale Place are lit from about 8.30pm until 11pm.

2022 Professionals Christmas Light Spectacular results