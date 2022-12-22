What's open for food that you didn't have to cook on Christmas Day?

While most of us will already have our Christmas Day feast planned out, if you’re at a loose end (or can’t face any more of The Ham) there will still be a few takeaway options open on Sunday.

Almost all shops are required by law to close on Christmas Day, however there are a few exceptions.

Selected KFC stores will be open between 10am and 8pm if you’re hoping to get your fried chicken fix. You can find a full list of participating stores here.

McDonald's will also be open, however this may vary from store to store, so if Macca’s is your choice for Christmas dinner then it might pay to check with your local restaurant in advance.

Pizza lovers may have to travel if they’re wanting to pick up some Domino’s on Christmas Day – Their Avondale, Highland Park, New Lynn and Whanganui stores will open, but the rest will shut. A 20% public holiday surcharge will be applied to all orders.

Simon O'Connor/Stuff Selected McDonald’s restaurants will stay open on Christmas Day. (File photo)

A number of Pizza Hut stores around the country will also be open.

Most other takeaway stores will be closed on Christmas Day, however Wendy’s, Carl’s Jr, Burgerfuel and Hell Pizza will be open on certain days over the holiday period.

It pays to check whether your favourite locally-owned spots have any plans for Christmas, as a number will likely stay open.

BRADEN FASTIER / STUFF/Nelson Mail Some KFC stores will open between 10am and 8pm if you’re wanting fried chicken for your Christmas Dinner. (File photo)

And if you’re wanting dinner and a movie, seven Hoyts cinemas will be open across Auckland, Christchurch and Hamilton on Christmas Day.