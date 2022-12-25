Christmas on Te Araroa trail, when pack space is at a premium

Austrian Andrea Wallner started walking in October and will likely be on top of Pirongia Maunga on Christmas day.

There are no trolley-loads of festive fare or piles of presents for walkers of Te Araroa trail, who are planning a more low-key Christmas.

Four hikers shared their holiday plans – from dinner on the gas stove to visiting a “trail angel”.

Andrea Wallner – Austria

”I’ll probably be in that one hut on the mountain, you know the one? That’s the plan for the time being.”

Wallner, 60, said she has been walking since the end of October and has been enjoying the experience thus far.

“I had a few problems with my feet – it’s normal – so I took a few days off and took the bus down here [Hamilton] from Auckland. I just have to get started again,” she said.

Bryan de Rooy/Supplied Panoramic views and the perfect day greeted Bryan de Rooy on the Tasman's Waiau Pass as he took a cuppa break during his Te Araroa trail mission. Video first published December 22 2022.

Usually Wallner is celebrating a white Christmas back home in Austria, but says she’s enjoying the change in season.

Christmas dinner hadn’t even crossed her mind yet, but she said: “I'll probably have something different from the usual. Whatever I can make on my gas stove.”

Tom Lee/Stuff Rob isn’t sure what he’ll be doing for Christmas, but he has become quite fond of a Hazy IPA during his time on the trail.

Rob Senf – Germany

While he’s not sure exactly where he’ll be on Christmas day, Rob, 32, says he hopes to be somewhere with a bit of peace and quiet.

“I might be in the Tararua range by then, perhaps with a nice bottle of single malt. Perhaps a nice box of chocolates too, I’ll have no trouble eating them all myself.”

Travelling the world for an entire year, Rob says walking the trail has been an opportunity to reflect upon what he’s seen and done and to “draw my lessons, draw my conclusions from it”.

Caroline and John Oliver – Christchurch

Originally from the UK but now living in Christchurch, John and Caroline Oliver set off from Cape Reinga in the middle of November.

No strangers to a Christmas on the trail, last year the couple were celebrating on Stewart Island’s Northwest Circuit.

Jonah Franke-Bowell/Stuff Caroline and John Oliver, from Christchurch, would be on the south side of Pirongia with a “trail angel” for Christmas.

The couple plan to spend Christmas Eve with a “trail angel” on the southern side of Pirongia. With Christmas Eve also John’s birthday, he says being on the trail has been a blessing in disguise when it comes to having a low-key Christmas.

“We don’t really have space for presents or luxury food... But I’m sure there’ll be room for a muffin or a chocolate bar, something nice like that.”

Caroline says her must-have sweet treat on the trail is a “mini snickers bar”, while John says over the Christmas period he’ll be tucking into Whittaker’s festively themed gingerbread chocolate block.