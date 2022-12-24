How to curate the ultimate Christmas Day playlist

While neck-deep in Christmas preparations, music may be the last thing on your mind. But let’s be honest, your playlist can make or break any celebration, and December 25 is no exception.

Stuff recently spoke to professional DJ Murry Pretscherer (known as Murry Sweetpants) about compiling the perfect summer party playlist.

We took his advice, and used it to help compile the ultimate Christmas day playlist.

Know your crowd

This can be tricky. You have a combination of ages and personalities. Let’s be honest, Grandma probably won’t be rocking out to same festive banger as your 16-year-old hipster son.

Leave the punk covers for once you’ve left Mum’s house but equally, non-stop classical hymns will likely grate on the younger crowd, too.

Get out of jail with a classic banger

When it comes to compiling party playlists, Pretscherer told us a 1970s or 1980s banger will save a failing playlist.

A few drinks into Christmas day is the perfect time to get your guests in the party mood with Wham! Last Christmas, the ultimate sing-along Band Aid, Do They Know It’s Christmas and John Lennon and Yoko Ono’s Merry Christmas (War is Over).

Speaking of universally loved Christmas hits, make sure you don’t go past The Royal Guardsmen’s Snoopy’s Christmas and The Pogues’ classic Fairytale of New York to get your Christmas crowd dancing around the living room after a couple of White Russians.

Stuff The ultimate Christmas Day playlist should be a combination of classic bangers and alternative, slower tunes.

Slow or upbeat?

Pretscherer warned to be aware of the party vibe when compiling a playlist. Over a Saturday afternoon barbecue you can get away with more chilled tunes, but late at night you want the party cranking.

Earlier in the day and over lunch, feel free to add in the more relaxed tunes like Tapu Te Pō (O Holy Night) by Paul Kelly, Marlon Williams & The Dhungala Children's Choir and Stan Walker’s latest single Te Toi O Te Kirihimete | Favourite Part About Christmas.

Sufjan Stevens’ sad, yet stunning Christmas in the Room is also a brilliant addition.

When you’re ready to up the ante, get Mum and Dad on the dance floor with Chuck Berry’s Run Rudolph Run and Brenda Lee’s Rocking Around the Christmas Tree.

Go digging for alternative versions

There is nothing wrong with finding alternative versions of popular songs, or even original alternative Christmas tunes.

Try the 2022 stunning Pentatonix a capella version of Hallelujah and Kiwi band The Beths Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.

Also check out US indie greats Bright Eyes banger Blue Christmas and Smashing Pumpkins Christmastime.

Screengrab Mariah Carey may be an obligatory Christmas favourite, but you don’t just have to stick with the obvious choices.

If in doubt, bring the party back with Michael Jackson

Love him or hate him, Pretscherer says a Michael Jackson banger will always bring the party back. When it comes to Christmas? Throw in some Jackson 5 Santa Claus is Coming to Town.

Dig for forgotten greats

Some of the universally overplayed shopping mall hits may leap to mind initially, but don’t be afraid to hunt out forgotten hits.

Try adding Destiny’s Child 8 Days of Christmas, Louis Armstrong’s Christmas Night in Harlem, Beach Boys Little Saint Nick and Chris Rea’s Driving Home for Christmas.

Let people choose their songs, but be aware of the vibe of the playlist

The fair option is to give everyone a song choice. But reading the room is key, here. Nobody will appreciate Mum’s insistence on Bublé on repeat for hours and similarly, the annual family gathering is not the time to relive your punk rock days with Bad Religion’s Christmas album.

John Cowpland / alphapix There may be a riot if Michael Bublé is skipped, but don’t overdo it.

This could be a good opportunity for the obligatory Michael Bublé Holly Jolly Christmas (You only get the one, sorry Mum), but is also an opportunity to throw in the non-offensive alternatives, such as Weezer’s The Christmas Song.

When you want people to go home

At the end of the day when you are ready for people to file out, you can dial back the tempo a bit.

This might be the time to bring in the guilty pleasures, whether Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas or Cliff Richard’s Mistletoe and Wine. This is also an opportunity to bring in the sadder Christmas anthems, such as Joni Mitchell’s River.

If in doubt, Pretscherer’s insistence that “Robbie is one of the coolest guys around” makes Robbie Williams a perfect closer.

Try out the Brit legend’s Christmas banger Merry Xmas Everybody.

Do you have a Christmas Day favourite?