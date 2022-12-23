Christmas morning panic? Gift options when you realise you forgot someone

We’ve all been there. You wake up on Christmas morning and realise you somehow forgot a gift for your aunt that will be turning up on Christmas Day. Or your brother calls to let you know he’s bringing his girlfriend and everything is shut.

While your options are extremely limited come Christmas morning, with a little creativity you can find some gift ideas that, with a little luck, will not look like you’ve just spent your Christmas morning panicking for forgotten present ideas.

Don’t be afraid to regift

After a week of office parties, secret Santa days and unexpected gifts from friends and colleagues, now is the perfect opportunity to repurpose early Christmas presents to save yourself some embarrassment later in the day.

Whether it’s a box of chocolates from a colleague, the gift card from your boss or a nice - but not really you – candle from a distant relative, if it is unopened and unused, you have the option of passing it on.

Just make sure you are regifting outside the circle it originally came from. You don’t want your great aunt one day catching your cousin wearing the scarf she lovingly sent you a couple of weeks back.

Get baking

If you have a few hours up your sleeve, why not get in the kitchen and create some homemade gifts from the kitchen? From chocolate berry bark to roasted nuts, edible gifts can be a great option. Check out some recipes and ideas here.

Cookies or a cake are easy, yet delicious festive gifts and if your decorating skills are not up to scratch, get the kids involved. It makes it feel more personal, and nobody will judge you for icing outside the lines.

You can also get the kids to help out with these no-bake chocolate truffles (the ingredients of which can be found with a quick run to the local dairy).

If you have forgotten a last-minute gift, spend the morning in the kitchen to get some edible gifts together.

Scour through the jar cupboard for something fancy and pull out the “one day this might come in handy” box of ribbons, cellophane and decorations sitting in the garage.

Involve the kids in some creative card-making

Baking is not the only way the kids can help scramble with last minute gifting ideas. Not able to find a blank card in the discarded drawer of things that could come in handy? Nothing is quite as personal, or cute, as a homemade card from the kids.

Don’t have kids? The dairy will probably save you on the card front, too.

There’s still time for DIY gifts

If you have crafty genes, now is the perfect time to put them to use. With citric acid, cornstarch, baking soda, essential oils, coconut oil and epsom salts you can whip up some bath bombs (although these are best if you remember the forgotten giftee on Christmas Eve – ideally you want them drying for 24 hours).

Don’t be afraid to utilise what you have at your disposal when it comes to DIY.

Have a garden worthy of a House and Garden cover? Get picking and make a centrepiece-worthy floral arrangement. Check out our dummies guide here.

You may not get quite the professional look as this arrangement by Jillybud Florist in Palmerston North, but a little garden DIY could save you when it comes to last minute gift ideas.

Support local with e-vouchers

Everyone appreciates a night out with good food, making a restaurant voucher an ideal last-minute gift.

A number of restaurants, such as Auckland’s Cassia and Savor Group offer e-vouchers, meaning you’re done with your shopping in a matter of minutes. And after a difficult couple of years for our hospitality industry, Christmas is the perfect time to love your local.

Check out the dairies and petrol stations

As someone who has forgotten more than a couple of gifts in my time, I can confirm it is possible to find last-minute gifts on the way to Christmas lunch.

Dairies often have cheap flowers and boxes of chocolates. You may well find wrapping paper and a card hidden away as well.

Grab a petrol voucher from the local petrol station or check out the chocolate selection.

If you have a large jar or nice basket you are willing to bid farewell to, load up on candy, cookies and snacks and make a full-blown gift basket.

Everyone loves chocolates, right? Check regifting options or run down to the local dairy for a Christmas day purchase.

Check the liquor cabinet

Chances are pretty good you hit the liquor store before December 25 to ensure you had more than ample supply to get you through Christmas day.

Now is the perfect time to raid the liquor cabinet for an unopened bottle of wine (or even a gifted spirit from a few year’s back that you forgot existed).

Just make sure it’s unopened and free of dust.

Worst case scenario – Blame delivery delays

It is not ideal, but there has been enough talk of delivery delays and supply chain issues this year to be able to pull out the excuse of a delayed package.

Just make sure you actually order something straight away to ensure that something does, eventually, turn up.

