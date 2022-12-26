Chocolate wrapper of disappointment among Trade Me's top unwanted Xmas gifts

Disappointed recipients have wasted no time in putting their unwanted Christmas presents on Trade Me, with 4300 listed by 9am on Boxing Day.

Stink gifts include a choccie wrapper containing only disappointment, a mug shaped like a llama and a cubic zirconia ring from an ex.

Trade Me spokesperson Millie Silvester said on Monday morning there had been 34,000 searched for unwanted presents on the site, which she says is looking to top last year’s total of 70,000 Boxing Day searches.

“There are more unwanted gifts than last year, and we’ve seen more searches [at this time] than last year,” she says.

As for why, Silvester says the rising cost of living could mean some Kiwi giftees prefer cash to letting rejected presents sit around the house gathering dust.

Equally, purchasers may be more keen to find a bargain online than heading out to “fight brick and mortar shops on Boxing Day”.

So if you are bargain-hunting for rejected gifts this year, what are the stand-outs so far?

Of the more than 4000 rejected gifts already listed on the site, Silvester’s favourite is a Roses wrapper that contains no chocolate, only “disappointment”.

Listed as an “unwanted gift by everyone”, the wrapper was empty in the box, and unused.

“Just the one empty packet to [disappoint] a loved one,” the listing read.

Trade Me An empty Roses chocolate wrapper of disappointment is among Trade Me's most popular unwanted Christmas gifts of 2022.

“That was one that really made me laugh,” said Silvester adding there are often random listings that pop up on site after Christmas.

“Previously we’ve seen a [trend] ... of unwanted vegetables left over from Christmas day.”

Interesting rejected Christmas gifts

Cubic zirconia ring from an ex

According to the listing, the ring is, “now an unwanted gift from an ex, will be cleaned with Michael Hill jewellery cleaner”.

It sees this one may not have been an actual Christmas present on the day, as the seller also states the ring is a “nice simple unraised design which never caught on my clothes when I reached into pockets”.

Trade Me This cubic zirconia ring is “now an unwanted gift from an ex”.

Maybe the listing is simply taking the opportunity to jump in of high traffic rejected present day. Or perhaps the original purchaser became the ex on Christmas day itself.

”Imagine... that would be horrendous,” said Silvester.

Llama mug

No prob llama? Not for this giftee, who listed the 3D mug, shaped like a llama on the auction site after Christmas Day.

“It made me laugh. It’s such a random present,” said Silvester.

Trade Me A “No prob llama” 3D mug is amongst Trade Me's unwanted Christmas gifts.

Sterling silver bracelet given to someone who is allergic to sterling silver

Currently listed with a buy now price of $150, a Pandora bracelet and charms may seem a nice gift to some, according to the listing, the giftee is allergic to sterling silver, “so I can't really wear them”.

Bright yellow Dolce and Gabbana sneakers

Proof that expensive does not always equal best, these bright yellow sneakers would cater to a very specific wearer. Unfortunately the person who received this particularly colourful gift is not that person.

No additional commentary was given on the auction, which holds a buy now price of $700. But none was really needed. These bright sneakers with an impressive price tag speak for themselves.

Trade Me If you have a spare $700 and a lot of fashion confidence, these Dolce & Gabana yellow sneakers are up for grabs.

Have an unwanted gift you’re looking to send off on Trade Me? The site recommends including the words “unwanted gift” in the listing to make it easier to find. Avoid personalised or homemade gifts and if possible, sell on in brand new, unopened condition in original packaging.

Trade Me’s dedicated unwanted gift section on Monday morning indicated that clothing is still a pretty unsafe gift to purchase for someone, with close to 1500 listings already active.