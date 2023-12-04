'Slim, brown and not so old': Not all Santas look the same

Volunteer Santa Ghouse Majeed poses for a photo with a child at Auckland Telegu Church last year.

A nationwide Santa shortage made a Muslim don a big red suit in a local church last year. Little did he know he would love the job and become popular among children.

55-year-old Ghouse Majeed, general secretary of Mana Andhra Association, was looking for a traditional Santa for community Christmas celebrations in Auckland Telegu Church.

”We were struggling to find a traditional Santa. Being the general secretary of the organising association, I had to make sure there was a Santa.”

When nothing worked out, Majeed bought a Christmas sack, a red suit and a white beard to don as a Santa.

Supplied/Stuff Volunteer Santa Ghouse Majeed brings a sack full of goodies for children at a local church in Auckland.

As a cheery brown face behind the white beard jingled into the church, children screamed with joy and excitement.

Majeed said he didn’t see any difference in the way he was received by the children.

“I was welcomed in the community with open arms.

“They [children] received me like any other professional Santa. All they wanted was someone to entertain them, give them gifts and make them laugh.”

He said the feeling of being around Santa helped him become one.

Supplied Ghouse Majeed says breaking stereotypes around Santa’s age, colour and appearance is important.

”Honestly, I have not received any professional training to be a Santa. I do not know much about Santa’s history and origin.

“I have only felt Santa at Christmas celebrations during my childhood, so I imitated those feelings, and children just loved it.”

Majeed said he knew professional Santas are men of a certain age... white, Christian, fat and jolly, and they get special training.

”But I am slim, brown and not so old. I was thinking if I could be a Santa.

“I told myself ‘Yes, why not?’ I have felt Santa.”

Majeed said breaking stereotypes around Santa’s age, colour and appearance was important.

"An Asian kid walked up to me and said she had never seen a Santa before who looked like her.

”I knew that very moment anyone who could make children laugh could be a good Santa.”

Majeed, who migrated to New Zealand about 20 years ago, said only in NZ could a Muslim person represent Santa.

”I think when children saw a brown, slim and non-Christian Santa – they saw a different kind of Santa. This has created a unique model of Santa to tell them anyone can be a Santa.

”I think it is good to hold on to this model and make Santa as diverse and inclusive as possible.”