The Christmas lunch essential you can't afford to forget this year

This article was originally published in December 2019.

'Everyone bring a plate', is pot-luck culture in New Zealand, and that's a huge problem.

Kiwis like to be good hosts and we like to be polite guests. From the time we're little, we learn to bring a plate when we're invited to a shared meal.

Bringing a plate shows time and care for our friends, and courtesy to the host. But there's a dark side to that generosity, says Love Food Hate Waste project manager Jenny Marshall.

"The average Kiwi family throws away $644 of perfectly good groceries they had intended to eat, every year. That's 57,389 tonnes of food, worth about NZ$1.17 billion."

Invite guests to bring a plate to shared meals, but to also bring an empty container for leftovers.

"We buy more than we need, then get bored with what we've got leftover and don't want to eat it up. Or it gets lost at the back of the fridge and goes off," said Marshall.

Marshall is urging Kiwi families to tweak our pot-luck culture from 'everyone bring a plate' to 'everyone bring a plate, AND an empty takeaway container'.

Christmas Day 2019 is the perfect time to start.

If you are hosting a Christmas family, or lunch - please invite (and remind) your guests to bring along empty containers, said Marshall.

This could be tupperware, a faithful Tip Top ice-cream tub, or a handful of takeaway plastics.

Supplied Rather than everyone just taking home the food they brought, ask guests to take home a bit of everything.

Typically, if people do take home leftovers, they just take home the plate they brought with them.

It's a nice idea, with an inherent problem. Your favourite cousin's alcoholic trifle might go down a treat four days in a row, but nobody is that keen on a slightly sad Caesar salad.

On a global scale, we are contributing to unnecessarily sending one third of the world's grown food to landfill.

So at the end of the meal, when all the presents are open and the family is about to slip into a collective food coma, gather your guests together around the kitchen bench.

Supplied The easiest way to prevent food waste from parties is to share leftovers.

Ask them to fill their containers with at least one full meal made from the leftovers. Let everyone take a bit of everything, and as much as they'd like.

For the people who forgot containers (because there will be some) offer up single-use plastics from the back of the cupboard, not your favourite platter. That way, it doesn't matter if they don't come back.

"If people are given this chance they're always keen, because for some reason we always think other peoples' food tastes much nicer than our own," said Marshall.