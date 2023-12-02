Re-gifting: Is it wrong to give someone a gift that was given to you by someone else?

This article was originally published in December 2016.

You choose and buy someone a gift. You give that gift to them. They look in your eyes and say "thank you". It's a moment of love or friendship that has been banked, the bond has been deepened.

So does it matter what happens afterwards to the gift?

The issue to decide is where you stand on re-gifting. If it seems morally, ethically and emotionally wrong, then things are quite simple. You pile all those unwanted or doubled-up gifts into the cupboard where the others are from previous years and wait patiently for the giver to die or leave the country.

Every now and then you'll dip into the cupboard, fish out the gift, blow off the dust and put it on display to pretend you use it.

Re-gifters will take the unwanted gift and find it a new home. There are two streams to this. Some people describe putting the unwanted gifts up for sale on Trade Me as re-gifting.

Trade Me is flooded with unwanted gifts each year creating a Boxing Day Sale rush from buyers (200,000 plus) keen to get a great deal from mismatched present giving. They search for "unwanted gift".

But that's not re-gifting, though sometimes the two can become entwined as in the case of the Taranaki man a few years ago put a gift from his mother-in-law of "ugly cheese knives" up for sale on Trade Me.

She discovered it but wasn't mad because she admitted she'd been given them as a gift and had sat in the garage for years before she decided to give them to him.

This backs the point that economists make that because its so hard to find the perfect gift, there's a lot of wastage in giving presents and clinical gift lists actually make better sense in putting the money to best use.

A British survey revealed 2% of presents are thrown away, 20% are hidden in that cupboard and 22% are re-gifted.

Re-gifting is giving the unwanted present to someone else. The phrase is generally accepted as first appearing on an old Seinfeld episode.

Debate has raged over the years over the best way to do this if it is going to be done.

Here are some etiquette rules culled from the experts on how to re-gift successfully.

- Only re-gift something that is brand new, so it must be in the original packaging.

- Make sure you don't hurt feelings - either the original giver's or the recipient. Generally it's best they if they don't know each other.

- Only re-gift something the new recipient will enjoy.

- Don't lie by pretending you put a lot of time into choosing the re-gift.

- Keep track of what gifts you have received and given so there are no mix ups. Also note who else knows who got what.

- Don't give unwanted hand creams, soaps, candles, pens, cologne and videos to beloved family and friends. It is too obvious they are likely re-gifts.

- Don't re-gift anything that was handmade by the original giver or that they took particular care to select. This is wrong and it's more likely for you to be caught out no longer having it.

​- Be wary of the danger of inscriptions in books.

FINAL TIP: If you want to make Christmas memorable, studies show that simple family traditions mean more than any gifts. Little things like decorating the tree together, cooking and eating together, or lazy days at the beach that remain our fondest Christmas memories.