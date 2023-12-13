Christmas dinner without the fuss at the family bach

Ordering a meal kit might be the simplest solution to Christmas dinner. We compare the options.

This article was originally published in December 2016.

There's nothing more Kiwi than a Christmas at the family bach.

Whether it's by the beach or just somewhere out of the ordinary, the classic Kiwi bolthole usually doesn't have the kitchen comforts of home, but we've got you covered.

Here's how to do Christmas dinner the easy way - perfect for a stay at the bach.

To Start

Finger foods, canapes, whatever you want to call it: Christmas needs to be kicked off with some nice teasers.

Curing your salmon gravlax is a great way to show off your kitchen prowess while keeping it simple - just put it on crackers with some cream cheese and you're all set.

Unsplash Show off your kitchen prowess by curing your own salmon.

If salmon isn't the ticket, there's no reason why you couldn't try toasting pita bread to serve with your favourite dips or arrange a platter of cold-cut meats, cheeses and chutneys in an antipasto platter.

The main event

There are plenty of bach-achievable things you can do for dinner while retaining that special Christmas feeling.

You could cook a ham using your barbecue, do a fillet of beef or lamb shoulder in the oven, or roast just about any meat in your oven - if you have one.

Unsplash If you've not got the time, or the patience, or you just don't want a roast - grill some cutlets.

If you don't, make the most of the barbecue with lamb chops, prawns or, if you're feeling adventurous but aren't keen on ham, a shoulder of lamb. Don't forget the trimmings either - a great salad will do.

The sweet finish

It's a little healthier than other Christmas options - plus you only need a freezer to get this recipe done.

Semifreddo, also known as cassata in Italy, is traditional Christmas dessert overseas, so why not bring that to New Zealand?

This fruit-laden summer treat might take a little elbow grease if you don't have an electric mixer, and so long as you have a freezer, you'll be able to impress with minimal ingredients and fuss. Otherwise, you could make a velvety fool, which is just as easy, as well as nice and light.

Todd Eyre/NZ House & Garden Trifle is a mainstay on the Christmas menu for good reason - plus it's super easy.

It wouldn't be Christmas without a classic trifle being suggested either, which everyone seems to have their own family recipe for. We particularly love the inclusion of berry jelly and peach or ginger and rhubarb.