How to survive your family on Christmas Day

This article was originally published in December 2017.

You're feeling like a Grinch but you don't want to admit it.

You're supposed to be bursting with goodwill at this time of year but you can't tap the warm and fuzzies at all.

You wish you could just leap frog Christmas Day and all that goes with it: too little money, too much alcohol, too much time in confined spaces with people you really should avoid. Like, say, your family.

It's not that you don't love them. It's just that families position and treat us in the ways they always have; they know how to tap our vulnerabilities. And our old wounds can make us too quick (and emotional) in our reactions to them. Especially when drinking.

We also take into Christmas Day our personal struggles, such as grief, illness, broken relationships, child access issues, job losses or money worries. Or being single and/or without children when you would have loved your own family. Or being lonely within a marriage.

All of that can make it tough to pull on the Santa hat and fake happy. So – for those who anticipate a tough day – here are some strategies for getting to the other side.

1. Safety first

Sadly, we can't ignore the sharp rise in domestic violence at this time of year. So if you (and any children) are at risk, lock down a safety plan: all the emergency phone numbers you need, a packed bag, a place you can go – and a means of getting there – if the risk of violence escalates.

2. Drinking (and eating)

Stay away from whoever is drinking too much, too quickly – especially if you have a conflictual history with them. And have a plan around your own drinking – especially if it's a weakness – so you're not the one who spikes the mood.

If food is your Achilles heel, put boundaries around your eating, too. Christmas day is a bonafide diet wrecker and many people end the festive season distressed by weight gain. If you're all good with that, fine. If not, challenge yourself to keep the brakes on. e.g. No second helpings; desert in a tiny bowl.

3. Clock in and out

Decide in advance when you are going to arrive and leave the gathering (it's easier if you can give a simple reason for departure). Stick to it; if you are clear about your plan, people find it hard to argue. Of course, if you are the host, it is hard to leave. So give everyone clear instructions about the day before they roll in. And go to someone else's house next year!

4. Forgiveness is overrated

Old grievances can surface at Christmas. You don't have to forgive and forget – or even be the bigger person. You just have to acknowledge (hurtful) things have happened, park the past for the day and get into the moment. Remember you have a choice about whether to butt heads with someone. Don't respond to nasty comments or change the subject: in other words, make it impossible for the other person to fight with you.

5. Go outside

Sports, activity, even a walk, breaks up tension – as well as all the drinking and eating. Choose who you "play" with though – fervent competition won't help in some environments. But even a walk by yourself will give you some time out.

6. It’s okay to laugh

Even on tough days, funny things happen. Weirdly, even when you're in conflict with someone, or don't particularly like them, you can share a joke. Don't put yourself above a good, honest laugh over silly things. It's good for your health, your mood – and your soul.

7. Look for the gold

Know this: something good will happen on the day. Even if it's tiny. Something that makes you smile, touches your heart. Your job – your challenge – is to lock the Grinch in his cage and look for it.

Merry Christmas.

Karen Nimmo is a Clinical Psychologist. This article originally appeared on Medium.