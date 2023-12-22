8 last-minute Christmas preparation tips

From keeping your Christmas meal fun to creating ambiance in your home. Here are 8 last minute tips to prepare your home for the festive season.

This article was originally published in December 2016.

Are you hosting Christmas this year? Here's a checklist of last-minute preparation tips.

Create ambience

Develop a welcoming environment in your home by lighting scented candles with Christmas aromas for instant seasonal cheer. Wind fairy lights around picture frames, bunch them together in a vase or drape them over the mantelpiece for a chic touch to your home.

Last but not least, don't forget music. Create a playlist of Christmas songs or some family favourites to set the mood when your guests arrive.

Transform your furniture

Giving tired outdoor furniture a hose down, tying festive ribbon to the backs of chairs or adding Christmas themed ornaments to your book case are simple ways to add an extra touch of holiday cheer to your home.

Create a welcoming guest room

Make your guests feel at home by stripping any clutter from your spare room. Light a candle before they arrive or wrap up some miniature toiletries and leave on the bed as a welcoming gift.

Set aside a few generic gifts for unexpected guests

A bottle of wine, a box of chocolates or a beautiful scented candle - these are the perfect gifts to make unexpected visitors feel appreciated on Christmas Day.

Set the table the night before

This may seem unnecessary, but taking the time to set the table before your visitors arrive will help relieve some of the pressure Christmas day brings and will ensure your table looks exactly how you envisaged.

Write a food preparation schedule

Do a grocery audit well ahead of time to ensure you aren't missing any essential items. Write a list of the dishes you are going to prepare - including how long they take to cook.

This will help you figure out which order to cook your dishes in and will make preparing your Christmas lunch easier.

Take your pets for a big walk on December 24th

Due to the busyness of Christmas Day, chances are, you won't be able to spend much time with your pets. Take them for a big walk the day before to ensure you don't have a hyperactive pet running around your home on Christmas Day.

Most importantly: Enjoy it

Christmas is one of the few holidays that brings the whole family together. Make the most of time you spend with your loved ones and don't worry if things don't go perfectly according to plan.