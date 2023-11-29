Nigella Lawson says it is time to ditch the Christmas cake

Nigella Lawson is ditching Christmas cake and says others should follow suit.

British celebrity chef Nigella Lawson is urging people to ditch Christmas cakes in favour of chocolate cakes this season, breaking with a long-standing tradition.

Lawson says Christmas cakes “gather dust” sitting around and that there are better options to serve when the family comes over.

The TV cooking star, who once cooked a Christmas meal for 35 people, intends to bake a chocolate cake this year, which she says has become a Christmas tradition in her household.

“Much as I love a slice of dense, damp Christmas cake, especially when eaten with a slice of strong, sharp cheese, I am surrounded by those who abominate dried fruit in all its seasonal manifestations,” she told The Sunday Times.

“If no one in your family likes dried fruit, there’s no point having a Christmas cake gathering dust or just being eaten on sufferance. If chocolate cake appeals more, go for it.”

The popularity of Christmas cake appears to be on the wane, with a consumer survey in 2022 revealing that people under 35 found the fruit cake, which dates back to the 16th century, to be the “most boring” type of cake.

Supplied/Stuff Is Christmas cake boring?

In addition, according to retail company Ocado, one in five people who buy or bake Christmas cake have admitted to not enjoying it themselves.

“It was made clear to me long ago that, in the interest of harmony in the home, I needed to introduce a new tradition that made us all happy, and this [chocolate] cake is it,” she said. “Tradition is a glorious thing at this time of year, but I’m all for embracing new Christmas rituals of our own.”

