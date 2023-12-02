'Granny' sprinkling the festive magic for the last time

“Everywhere I go, I never stop looking for Christmas. If I go to a stationery shop, a pharmacy, anywhere at all.”

Wandering wide-eyed along the path and deep into the nooks of Granny’s Christmas Grotto, it’s easy to believe Jenny Greener, who has amassed her collection of festive merriment over the past three decades.

What started as a display at her Rangitīkei home in Marton, that took eight weeks to set up each Christmas, has for the past 10 years been a permanent attraction in an old shop that has been open by appointment outside of the festive season.

Among the twinkling forest of Christmas trees are more than 300 trains and countless snow globes, figurines, music boxes, and baubles of every variety.

“I never, ever stop looking for what could be just that thing for the display – and I never stop saying to people, believe in the magic of Christmas.”

Warwick Smith/Stuff Granny’s Christmas Grotto is coming to an end for Jenny Greener.

But this festive season will be the grotto’s last. In the new year she will break up the collection into auction lots, a decision made out of practical necessity.

Greener, 71, has a brain tumour and wants to ensure the collection does not become a burden for her family after she’s gone.

“I’m doing the right and responsible thing. Sorting out myself and not leaving it to Hubby and my sons to deal with.”

She said it was strange to come into this Christmas for the first time not having bought any new decorations for the grotto.

“I almost had a little weep. I came out of the Christmas shop and thought, oh my God, I’ve not bought anything.”

Greener said she was brought up frugal, and her festive excitement was rooted in the sleight of hand of her grandfather, who was a well-known magician.

”I always associated magic with Christmas. Old Pop used to do all these tricks. And one trick he used to do was he could turn a penny into a half-crown. My God, that was amazing.

She said she could never understand why, if he could turn a penny into a half-crown, he wasn’t the richest man in the world.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Many of the displays at Granny’s Christmas Grotto have been enchanting families for 30 years.

Families who couldn’t quite face putting up their own Christmas tree this weekend, or who needed a double-shot of festive spirit, could easily lose their angst and an hour or two in the minutia of the grotto’s displays and decorations.

The trail through the grotto winds through phases of themes, Greener having coined names for most of them.

There’s “the red room”, “gingerbread village”, “50 shades of copper” and “Kiwiana”, which features the two most photographed trees; one adorned with Tui beer cans, the other blooming with 100 knitted Anzac poppies.

The grotto normally got off to a slow start in December, but there were patrons waiting for it to open on Friday.

“That last 10 days before Christmas, it’s not unusual to have 50 people queued up outside.”

Warwick Smith/Stuff Trains have always been a festive favourite for Greener.

Greener, who has spent most of her life working in retail, said she had tried to strike a balance between tradition and consumer culture. Christmas could mean many different things to different people, be it a nativity scene, a snowman or a Disney character.

Her strongest festive affection was for Jim Shaw sculptured figurines and trains, whether it be a Christmas-themed train set or an elaborate music box.

“I’ve always had trains from the start, they’re an absolute passion for me.

“There’s not a bit of track in New Zealand I haven’t been on. It’s my preferred mode of transport.”

Greener didn’t have any hard and fast rules on trimming Christmas trees, but said it was important to fluff out the branches of artifical trees to make them as full as possible, and she favoured hanging lights and baubles on the inside of branches for greater depth.

Warwick Smith/Stuff The collection is to be broken down into themed lots and auctioned in early 2024.

It saddened her when she heard parents talk of not letting their children help hang decorations for fear of spoiling the display.

“It’s surprising how many people don’t let the kids participate whatsoever. I say to them, how are they going to learn?”

As much as she loved her Christmas “things”, Greener emphasised the importance of presence over presents during the holidays, and praised the help she received from her grotto volunteers.

“There’s so many more things you can be doing with your family at Christmas than buying their affection. Go to a movie together. Pack up a picnic, go and watch the Christmas parade with your kids and grandkids.

“It doesn’t have to be about what the big retail shops tell you Christmas is about.”

Warwick Smith/Stuff This character is named ‘Holmesy’ because he reminds Greener of the late broadcaster Sir Paul Holmes.

Though they were routinely challenged about the grotto charging an entry fee, the setup was not without its costs.

“We go through more than 500 batteries each festive season.”

Granny’s Christmas Grotto is open Friday to Sunday, noon to 5pm, and Monday to Thursday, 7pm to 10pm, at 1 Main St, Marton. Entry is $5 adults, $3 children.

Greener’s collection is expected to be auctioned in April or May.