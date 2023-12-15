Newsable: How expensive will Christmas lunch be this year?

Christmas lunch is delicious, but it can burn a hole in your pocket.

The cost of living has hit our back pockets throughout this year, and it’s very clear Christmas won’t be an exception.

There are presents to buy, petrol tanks to be filled before hitting the road, you might even need additional bedding or furniture if it’s your year hosting.

And then, there’s the food.

Things like ham, lamb, turkey, fish, potatoes, greens, gravy, eggs, fruit, cream.. so, just how much more will Christmas lunch be this year, compared to 2022?

Infometrics Principal Economist, Brad Olsen, has crunched the numbers and shares his findings on this morning’s episode of Newsable.

Not only did Olsen track the changes, he split them up into roast dinner and barbeque lunch to make sure everyone’s Christmas meal preferences were covered.

Below is an edited transcript of the interview

What sort of prices are we looking at for a Christmas BBQ?

It’s ever so slightly cheaper, maybe $3 cheaper this year than last year for Christmas.

It’s not a lot, given you’re still paying about $326 for a slightly larger family.

Firstly, you’ve got to have a few cheese and crackers to ease into things - camembert prices are up a fair bit over the last year or so.

Then you’ve got your steak, some lamb chops, a bit of a salad, some saussies, and of course bread and tomato sauce for the sausages.

All up, that’s costing about 4 per cent less than this time last year. Most of your barbeque meats are actually a bit cheaper (good for us, not quite as good for our farmers).

Tomato sauce, though, is up around 15 per cent year on year.

So, how much is a more traditional roast for Christmas?

You get slightly more affordable on the roast option, around $266 to feed the wider whānau - that’s $19 more expensive than last year though.

So, you’re paying slightly more for the roast option, but less overall.

Lamb is down, ham is up, and pork is up as well.

Potatoes are up 10 per cent, and kumara are 225 per cent more expensive than this time last year.

Pumpkin is up 79 per cent, beans, though, are down 12 per cent.

And what about Christmas Day desserts, AKA a pavlova?

Eggs are 57 per cent more expensive, sugar is up 29 per cent.

Cream is down a touch, but if you’re putting kiwifruit on top, they’re 17 percent more expensive and strawberries 11.

