Phone home: Otago's new phone book has an idyllic scene from Tasman on its front cover

The front cover the Otago phone book features Sandfly Bay Lagoon, which is in the Tasman district.

One of the cover stars of the new Otago phone book features a scene from another region almost 800km away.

Yellow’s 2023 Otago phone book has been delivered to thousands of homes across the province.

It features on its cover pictures of three Otago locations – one might presume.

The scenes include a hiker on a sun-drenched Otago Peninsula, and a family holding umbrellas on a cloud-covered Glenorchy wharf.

DunedinNZ Sandfly Bay, Dunedin, is a hot spot for wildlife spotting.

But the third picture is of kayakers navigating Sandfly Bay Lagoon, with a swing bridge visible in the background.

Sandfly Bay Lagoon – not to be confused with Dunedin’s Sandfly Bay – is in the Abel Tasman National Park, 787km away, or about a 10-hour drive.

An online search for the Sandfly Bay Lagoon picture shows it was available via Getty Images under “Sandfly Bay”.

According to the Department of Conservation, Sandfly Bay on the Otago Peninsula has large sand dunes and is a popular place for New Zealand fur seals/kekeno and New Zealand sea lions/pakake.

Andrea Schaffer/Creative Commons Sandfly Bay Lagoon in Abel Tasman National Park, looking slightly warmer than its Dunedin near-namesake.

Yellow has been approached for comment.

According to the company’s website, two million copies of the phonebook were delivered nationally, raising $1.3 million for 350 community groups.

The books have been printed for over 60 years, and lead to 86 million searches each year, according to its website.