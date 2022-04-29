Amber Heard’s former agent claims she was 'filling space' with Elon Musk after Johnny Depp split

As Amber Heard’s relationship with Johnny Depp is analysed in court during his defamation lawsuit against her, aspects of her relationship with Elon Musk are now being publicised as well.

Depp is seeking US$50 million in damages after Heard, who penned a 2018 Washington Post op-ed and claimed she was a victim of domestic abuse. She did not mention Depp, her ex-husband, in the article.

Depp and Heard’s former talent agent Christian Carino testified during Wednesday’s (Thursday NZT) continuation of court proceedings, per Insider, and spoke on Heard’s relationship with Musk, now the owner of Twitter.

Carino alleged that Heard “moved on immediately” to date Musk, and in the deposition video shown in court Wednesday, a text was featured where Carino told Heard, “you weren’t in love with [Musk] and you told me a thousand times you were just filling space.”

“I know, but I wanted time to grieve and recover in my own time. … Yet again another man lets me fall on the spikes by myself,” Heard responded. “They get mad for leaving me and put things like this out there.”

Carino then recommended Heard not date “uber-famous people.” And while Depp’s lawyers have claimed she cheated on the actor with the Tesla CEO–with employees of the building where they lived claiming he visited Heard–reports of a relationship appear to date back to 2016, per Insider.

It’s unclear if Musk will be called to testify during the court proceedings, but he’s listed as a prospective witness for Heard.

Jonathan Ernst/AP Johnny Depp has denied being violent with his ex-wife Amber Heard.

Depp has denied abuse allegations during the trial, despite the resurfacing of seemingly violent text messages about Heard, and has stated that he’s “obsessed with the truth.”

“Nothing of the kind ever happened,” Depp said in court. “Never did I myself reach the point of striking Ms. Heard in any way. Nor have I ever struck any woman in my life.”