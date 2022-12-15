Henry Cavill has announced his Superman retirement, less than two months after a Black Adam appearance officially revealed his return.

“I have just had a meeting with James Gunn and Peter Safran and it’s sad news, everyone,” Cavill wrote, referring to the newly formed DC Studios’ co-CEOs, who are vastly reworking the brand’s landscape.

“I will, after all, not be returning as Superman. After being told by the studio to announce my return back in October, prior to their hire, this news isn’t the easiest, but that’s life. The changing of the guard is something that happens. I respect that. James and Peter have a universe to build. I wish them and all involved with the new universe the best of luck, and the happiest of fortunes.”

Toward the end of his missive, Cavill gracefully said, “My turn to wear the cape has passed, but what Superman stands for never will.”

READ MORE:

* Henry Cavill is leaving The Witcher, to be replaced by Liam Hemsworth

* Man of Steel: The so-so Superman movie that started DC's Universe comes to Neon

* Henry Cavill hopes to play 'more' of Superman in 'years to come'

* Henry Cavill actually thinks like Superman



As for Gunn, he began a Twitter thread on Wednesday evening (local time), “Peter & I have a DC slate ready to go, which we couldn’t be more over-the-moon about; we’ll be able to share some exciting information about our first projects at the beginning of the new year. Among those on the slate is Superman.”

Getty/Toshifumi Kitamura/AFP Henry Cavill Announces He's Done Playing Superman as DC Plans to Focus on Hero's Earlier Years

The writer/director/producer continued, “In the initial stages, our story will be focusing on an earlier part of Superman’s life, so the character will not be played by Henry Cavill. But we just had a great meeting with Henry and we’re big fans and we talked about a number of exciting possibilities to work together in the future.”