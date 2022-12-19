Watch: Tom Cruise jumps out of plane in 'heartfelt' thank you message to Top Gun: Maverick fans

Tom Cruise has delivered a unique thank you message to fans of Top Gun: Maverick.

Tom Cruise is currently filming parts one and two of Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, but the 60-year-old actor wanted to take a moment to thank everyone who went to the theatres to support Top Gun: Maverick as his latest film heads to Paramount+ this week.

Cruise showed his appreciation by delivering a heartfelt message while jumping out of a plane.

“As always, thank you for allowing us to entertain you. It truly is the honour of a lifetime,” Cruise said. “I’m running out of altitude, so I’ve got to get back to work. We’ve got to get this shot. You have a very safe and happy holiday. We’ll see you at the movies.”

Top Gun: Maverick is the first film of Cruise’s career to eclipse the US$1 billion mark (NZ$1.5b). In September, the Top Gun sequel surpassed Black Panther to become the fifth-highest grossing film in domestic box office history with US$701 million.

Cruise performed another plane-related stunt while flying over South Africa as part of a pre-taped video message for CinemaCon earlier this year.

Top Gun: Maverick will be available on Paramount+ on December 22. Dead Reckoning Part One, which will be directed by Christopher McQuarrie, is scheduled to hit theatres on July 14, 2023 with Part II coming out one year later on June 28, 2024.