Donald Trump compared to 2Pac in bizarre statement by lawyer

Donald Trump’s attorney has compared the newly-indicted, former US president to 2Pac–an analogy that has upset the late rapper’s sister.

“My brother was measured by his integrity, his principles and personal and collective responsibility,” Set Shakur told TMZ, saying that Trump’s lawyer, Alina Habba made “blasphemous” comments.

Habba drew a parallel between 2Pac and Trump on the day the former president travelled to New York City for his indictment. “Donald Trump is 2Pac. Donald Trump is Biggie Smalls,” she said in a clip from The Benny Show.

“This is just gonna boost him. We’ve seen it in the polls. I mean, it’s not a question, it’s a fact. We’ve seen his polls go up.”

TMZ also reported that similar to how 2Pac’s stint in prison boosted his record sales, Trump’s legal issues will grow his poll numbers.

2Pac’s sister set the record straight, saying that his popularity didn’t spike due to his incarceration but because his fans “were able to measure him by his words and actions that aligned”, and that he held himself accountable when he went to trial for sexual abuse in 1994.

As for Trump, Shakur doesn’t see the 76-year-old taking responsibility for himself.

Shakur called her brother an honourable man who looked out for others and believes Trump’s team is using the rapper’s name to appeal to his fans.

On Tuesday (local time), Trump was arrested before pleading not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business records and conspiracy regarding the alleged role he played in a hush money payment scheme aimed at silencing Stormy Daniels.