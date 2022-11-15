The ignored public toilets worth saving

This Toilet Day, take time to appreciate public loos from the days of yore, like this 110-year-old toilet from Dunedin.

Mark it in your calendar, if it is not already there: This Saturday is World Toilet Day.

And in Dunedin that occasion will be celebrated at the former public toilets on the corner of Manor Place and Princes St.

The future of the historic toilets, built in the shape of the city’s Octagon in 1912, is still unclear.

Alison Breese, a heritage assessment adviser with Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga Otago-Southland, wants to talk to people about their memories of the facility and its future.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Alison Breese, aka “the loo lady”, studied the demise of subterranean public toilets over the 20th century.

Breese is known as the “loo lady” after doing research for her master’s degree about the demise of the subterranean structures over the 20th century and the changing social attitudes towards them.

Early New Zealand examples of public conveniences were becoming a rare and an increasingly endangered part of the country’s wider cultural and built heritage, she said.

While the Manor Place building had “some serious subsidence issues” and was unlikely to be used as a public toilet again, it was worth protecting, she said.

Breese was working on getting the site heritage listed.

Unlike many public toilets of its era, the Manor Place toilets were never modernised or destroyed – “just ignored”, she said.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff The former public toilets in central Dunedin were bricked up in 1985 and are well preserved, despite no money being spent on their upkeep.

They had only ever been vandalised twice, Breese discovered, which included a cistern being pulled off the wall.

Hardly any money had been since on the facility’s upkeep since it was closed in 1985, Breese said.

It was bricked up after being closed, which she attributed to its preservation.

While the conveniences would not be open for World Toilet Day, there would be film footage and virtual reality footage of other underground toilets on Saturday between 10am and 1pm.