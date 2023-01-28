Demand for Ardern prints 'has gone absolutely ballistic', artist says

Dunedin artist Sam Sharpe has been busy selling his Jacinda Ardern-inspired stencil art. Video first published in August 2017.

In the wake of Jacinda Ardern’s resignation, a customer bought copies of Sam Sharpe’s stencil art featuring the former prime minister for her toddler daughters.

The Dunedin artist was blown away when she told him they wouldn’t get them until they turned 21 – “to show them the leader they had when they were young”.

Sharpe and his stencil art pictures are a familiar sight on the campaign trail for politicians visiting Dunedin, although they were more favourable to those who leaned left.

The part-time artist is known locally as “the Dicks guy” thanks to his counter-protest against anti-abortionists outside Dunedin Hospital every Friday.

READ MORE:

* How to kick off an art collection with affordable prints by well-known artists

* Is it possible to buy New Zealand art without spending a fortune?

* 10 cheerful art prints that will brighten your walls



He is also known for his stencil artworks, particularly those featuring Ardern, which have sold around the globe.

It was during the 2017 campaign, when Ardern was vying to be prime minister, that Sharpe appeared holding a large sign of the Labour leader as Star Wars character Princess Leia by the headline “A New Hope”.

At the height of “Jacindamania” sales of his prints went ‘’bananas" with requests from all over the country.

That continued after her resignation.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Dunedin artist Sam Sharpe with his Jacinda Ardern inspired artwork on the campaign trail in 2017.

His Ardern-inspired stencil art had sold well throughout her tenure, particularly after certain events, but he had never been so busy as after she announced her resignation.

“I thought ‘that’s that, done and dusted’, and then I listed some more posters and I sold more than when she got in.

“It has gone absolutely ballistic, I have been flat-out doing prints this last week.”

That included other pop culture-influenced prints, including Ardern as Wonder Woman, and a Bowie-inspired print after then Prime Minister Bill English called her “stardust”.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Ardern-inspired stencil art proves popular for Dunedin artist Sharpe in this 2017 file photo.

He had used her image to fundraise for charity, including one after the mosque terror attacks to raise money for the Syrian community, and another during a Covid lockdown raised more than $10,000 for Women’s Refuge.

Things got crazier when Te Papa bought a tote bag featuring a print of Ardern from Sharpe. It features in the museum’s permanent collection.

Sharpe said before Ardern held the top job, a mutual friend asked him to do a stencil of Michael Joseph Savage, which for years could be seen behind Ardern’s desk.

Sharpe said Ardern had helped “make my name”.

Supplied Sharpe, of Dunedin, with Ardern.

“People associate me with those prints and I will never stop being grateful.”

Sharpe said he did a stencil of now Prime Minister Chris Hipkins after his “spread your legs” faux pas, but never thought he would be an artist specialising in politicians.

He was sad Ardern has stood down, particularly after “all the grossness and misogyny out there... it kind of made me feel sick”.

Sharpe said he had experienced some negative feedback about his pictures of the former PM. That was as triggering for his anxiety as holding a sign saying “dicks” pointed at anti-abortionists.

“I don’t want that to define me, so as nervous as I am sometimes ... I still go out and do it.”