ASAP Rocky 'arrested at LAX in connection to 2021 shooting'

ASAP Rocky Reportedly Arrested at LAX in Connection to 2021 Shooting

ASAP Rocky was reportedly arrested at Los Angeles International Airport on Wednesday.

Rocky was returning from Barbados on a private jet at the time, per TMZ, who initially reported he was “met by cops at the terminal” and handcuffed.

Meanwhile, a separate report from regional outlet KNBC says that Rocky was detained in connection with a November 2021 shooting, details of which had not previously been disclosed.

According to that report, the Testing artist had been “under investigation” following a shooting near Vista Del Mar and Selma Ave on the evening of November 6.

Complex has reached out to a rep for Rocky for comment and will update this post accordingly.