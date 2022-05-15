Rapper Lil Keed has died aged 24

Lil Keed has died, his brother Lil Gotit and others close to Keed have shared on social media. He was 24.

A rep for Keed confirmed his passing to Complex, which occurred on May 13. A cause of death is unknown at this time.

“Can’t believe I seen u die today bro I did all my cries,” Gotit wrote. “I know what u want me to do and that’s go hard for Mama Daddy our Brothers Naychur and Whiteboy.” Gotit posted an additional message on Instagram Stories: “Why bra, why u leave me bra.”

Quana Bandz, Keed’s girlfriend and mother of their daughter Naychur, shared an Instagram post mourning his untimely passing.

“I love you sooooo much baby what I’m post to do without you, I can’t breathe right, sleep right, nothing I don’t even wanna talk to nobody Keed I can’t take this,” she wrote. “What am I supposed to tell Naychur? What am I gone tell our new baby? Keed I just told you the other day if you left me with these two kids I was gone loose my, mind my mind is lost baby.”

She continued, “I’m sooooo sorry I didn’t fly to LA I know I could’ve saved you baby you really showed me all you needed was my love you gave me that I gave you that. I’m sorry please just tell me this a dream come home. You protected us. Why Daddy.”

Lil Keed was a fixture in the Atlanta rap scene and gained mainstream success through a catalogue that included Keed Talk to ‘Em, A-Team–a collaborative project with Gotit, Zaytoven, and Lil Yachty–as well as his Trapped on Cleveland series. He also played a notable role in Young Thug building up Young Stoner Life Records, with Keed appearing on both Slime Language and Slime Language 2.

In a 2020 interview with Complex, Keed talked about his bond with Thug, saying, “He’s just a great person at heart. He’s real pure-hearted. He teaches you stuff. He gives you game. He tells you some shit folks won’t tell you. I know a lot of folks, they say they’re big dogs and all that shit, but they don’t really help their people. He helps his people. That’s why I love him so much. Every time we’re with him is a great time.”