Wonder Woman 1984 director Patty Jenkins weighs in on Warner Bros sending 2021 movies straight to HBO Max

Patty Jenkins understands the decision by Warner Bros to debut all its 2021 films on HBO Max alongside their theatrical premieres.

While the Wonder Woman 1984 director is a believer in the movie theater experience, she said the coronavirus left the studio with “no good option.”

Jenkins discussed the shocking announcement from the studio in a recent interview on SiriusXM Stars, noting the speed with which everything changed in the movie industry.

“If you had told me a year ago that we would ever go straight to streaming in any way, shape or form, I would have flipped out,” said Jenkins, who helmed Wonder Woman in 2017 and Monster in ’03.

READ MORE:

* Christopher Nolan slams Warner Bros. over deal with 'worst streaming service' HBO Max

* Matrix 4, Dune and every 2021 Warner Bros. movie will premiere on HBO Max and in theaters



“I’m very pro-theatrical release and I will be that again, as soon as this is over.”

Wonder Woman 1984 will still see a theatrical release, but it will also be available on demand the same day.

Jenkins gamed out possible outcomes and realised waiting until the pandemic ends and slugging it out in a rush to theatres would not be ideal either.

“It’s such a crazy year. It’s like all of us are trying to figure out with our lives, how to do everything the best we can. And so I kept saying there is no good option. Like when we would talk about it, there was no good option,” she said. “Wait until when? And then every movie in the world tries to come out at the same time.”

Jenkins is happy for the fans, though. She said, ultimately, she wants people to see the movie she worked on. For her, the plan is to “just try to reach people however they can see it.”

Jenkins’ take is pretty much the opposite of Christopher Nolan’s. The Tenet director has been pushing hard for theatrical releases in spite of the virus and called the Warner Bros. deal a “bait-and-switch” that bamboozled major directors.

"Some of our industry’s biggest filmmakers and most important movie stars went to bed the night before thinking they were working for the greatest movie studio and woke up to find out they were working for the worst streaming service," Nolan said.