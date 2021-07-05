Bill Cosby reportedly talking to promoters about potential comedy tour

Just days after his release from prison, Bill Cosby is already eyeing a return to stand-up comedy.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the newly freed comedian’s spokesperson Andrew Wyatt told reporters Thursday that Cosby has been “been talking to a number of promoters and comedy club owners” and “is just excited the way the world is welcoming him back”.

“A number of promoters have called. Comedy club owners have called. People want to see him,” Wyatt told Inside Edition.

The pivot to comedy comes just days after 83-year-old Cosby was freed from prison after serving more than two years of a three-to-10-year sentence following dozens of women accusing him of rape and sexual assault.

On Wednesday, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court decided that a “non-prosecution agreement” the actor struck with a previous prosecutor should have prevented him from being charged in a case that stemmed from a 2004 encounter with accuser Andrea Constand.

Gloria Allred, the powerful attorney who represented 33 women who spoke out against the disgraced comedian, called the court’s decision to overturn his conviction “devastating.”

“This decision by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court today to overturn the conviction of Bill Cosby must be devastating for Bill Cosby’s accusers,” Allred said in a statement, according to Variety. “… Despite the Pennsylvania Supreme Court’s decision, this was an important fight for justice and even though the court overturned the conviction on technical grounds, it did not vindicate Bill Cosby’s conduct and should not be interpreted as a statement or a finding that he did not engage in the acts of which he has been accused.”

Cosby in 2018 was convicted of drugging and molesting Andrea Constand, who was working for Temple University’s women’s basketball team at the time of the 2004 assault. The three resulting charges for which Cosby was later found guilty were handed down in late 2015. Cosby was ultimately charged mere days before the statute of limitations ran out, with excerpts from a civil case deposition being used against the disgraced comedian during the trial.