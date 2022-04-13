Kim Kardashian went for about eight months without talking to Kanye West

Ahead of the release of her family’s new Hulu series, Kim Kardashian is opening up about Pete Davidson, Kanye West, and everything in between.

The SKIMS co-founder chopped it up on a new episode of the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, sharing some details on relationships both new and old. At one point, Kardashian claimed she and her ex Ye didn’t speak for a lengthy period of time at the outset of their divorce.

“We went about eight months without even speaking to each other at the beginning of the divorce,” she told host Amanda Hirsch.

“And then, you know, we started talking again and I went to the Donda premiere. He would still see the kids and stuff, just him and I took a minute of not talking. And I think it all, in relationships, it’ll be like that. I only hope for, I hope we are the ‘co-parenting goals’ at the end of the day.”

Kim elaborated, adding that her parents went through a “hard time” and that it “took people a minute.” As for her and Ye, they just have a “different kind of platform.”

“But it doesn’t mean that maybe because he expressed himself in a certain way that maybe he’s not an amazing person and an amazing friend,” Kardashian said.

“I do believe we will have that again. I’m always really hopeful and he’s also an amazing dad. I never really judged the way someone wants to communicate, whether it's the way I would or not.

“I know who he is inside, and I know what he means to say, and I know what he means to express. And that’s the beauty of knowing someone for so many years. It can be stressful and it can be a lot of things, but I think you just have to be positive when you have kids.”

One thing Kim said was frustrating about a public divorce is when “fanbases get involved.”

“He has such a supportive and amazing, strong fanbase. Just because people aren’t together anymore doesn’t mean now those people have to not like me, and my fanbase doesn’t have to not like him.

“It’s just not like that, there shouldn’t be all this external beef. It’s hard enough already for families to go through a divorce, and especially in the public eye. … What sucks is everyone’s gonna see that at some point it’s gonna be all good again, so there’s no need to get involved because there’s so much love there.”

As for Ye’s current relationship with Chaney Jones, Kim touched on what it means to see her ex happy, and the accusations of Jones looking similar to Kim.

“I just want him to be happy,” Kim said.

“She seems like the sweetest–I’m just, whatever makes you happy, I don’t care what it is. I think it’ll reflect in your life, in your work, everything, and how you are a parent. As long as he’s happy, I genuinely just want that, truly.”

Kim also spoke on her new relationship with Pete, and how they first exchanged numbers at the Met Gala last year. But, as she shares, he’d been asking for her number since hearing about the divorce.

“His story is that he had been asking around for my number, and everyone wasn’t sure, you know, ‘Is she going through a divorce?’ And he just wanted to wait a little bit,” she said.

As for her first kiss with Pete during Saturday Night Live, Kim claims she felt a “little zing” during the moment. She said they went on to have a “private” first date, before the leak of their Knott’s Scary Farm photos.

“It wasn’t anything like a super-crazy feeling, it was just like, ‘Hmm.’ Then I was like, ‘Wow, I really haven’t kissed anyone else in 10 years, so maybe I’m just being stupid and it’s just nothing, just a stage kiss,’” she said.

“And then a few days later I was like, ‘Hmm, there is some BDE action, I just gotta get myself out there.’”