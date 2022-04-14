Chris Rock's younger brother Kenny says he wants to fight Will Smith

In the aftermath of Will Smith’s Oscar slap, several of Chris Rock’s brothers have spoken out about the situation.

The latest sibling to voice their opinion is Rock’s younger brother Kenny, who has issued a challenge to fight Smith.

When talking to TMZ recently, Kenny revealed that he had recently signed on to do a celebrity boxing match.

He doesn’t have an opponent yet, and when asked if he thinks his older brother and Smith should get in the ring, Kenny responded that the actor should fight him instead.

“I’ll let the hands do the talking,” Kenny said when asked if he had any message for Smith. The younger Rock brother also spoke on his feelings about the Academy banning Smith from the Oscars for 10 years.

“We have to see if he’s actually going to get the 10-year ban,” he said.

“They might say a 10-year ban and after three years they’ll think we may have forgot about it and they’ll slide him in there after two years/ three years/ five years. So we have to make sure these people do what they say they’re going to do.”

Kenny added that he doubts Rock accepted the public apology Smith posted on his Instagram. Another one of Chris Rock’s brothers, Tony Rock, also addressed the Oscars slap during his stand-up show earlier this month.

“If you think you gonna to walk up on this stage, this ain’t the motherf...ing Oscars,” he said while on stage, per Page Six.

“And if you walk your ass up here, you ain’t nominated for shit but these motherf...in hands! Oh, we going to pop the rest of the year, n...a . Every time you see me do a show, pop!”