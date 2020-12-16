Kith and Nike partner with Dipset to help unveil new Knicks collab

Kith shook up the internet this week when it welcomed Harlem into Madison Square Garden by having Dipset usher in its new collaboration with the New York Knicks.

The three-headed monster of Cam'ron, Juelz Santana, and Jim Jones graced the center court in MSG to deliver acapella verses that centered around their attraction to basketball, their gaudy rap skills, and most importantly, their love for New York City.

This set the stage for Kith and Nike to officially roll the full new Knicks collection with more help from the Diplomats.

This includes the City Edition uniform for the Knicks, which was designed by Kith and will be worn for every Friday night game this season, plus two New Era 59Fifty caps, a low Air Force one inspired by the Knicks, and other pieces.

The Kith & Nike for New York Knicks capsule releases Friday, December 18 at all Kith shops and at 11am (local time) on Kith's site. Take a look below.

Publicist Image: Complex.

