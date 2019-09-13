Woolimina the lamb has New Plymouth rest home wrapped around her little hoof

Woolimina the lamb trotts up and down the hallways of Radius Thornleigh Park in New Plymouth.

Thornleigh had a little lamb, but its fleece was black as night - with a dusting of white.

Woolimina the lamb, which is 11 days old, comes to work with 'mummy' Helen Baverstock, the activities coordinator for New Plymouth's Radius Thornleigh Park Rest Home in Highlands Park, and the residents are besotted with her.

"I think she's gorgeous," Diann Wyatt said.

SIMON O'CONNOR/STUFF Woolimina was born on Monday September 2 and is 11 days old.

"I was the first one to play with her and I've never played with animals before. She just had something about her."

Woolimina wears a nappy as she trots around following her mum, nibbling on people's pants or slippers and popping her head into people's rooms - once going in and setting off a buzzer.

SIMON O'CONNOR/STUFF Woolimina the lamb is very popular at Radius Thornleigh Park.

Occasionally she'll settle on someone's knee for a cuddle.

"We had a competition to name the lamb," Baverstock said. "We voted - we had a highly democratic process going on."

'Chops' and 'roast' were suggested but disallowed. She gets greeted as "lamby" and "sweetheart" as she wanders about, ever inquisitive.

SIMON O'CONNOR/STUFF Activities coordinator Helen Baverstock is Woolimina's 'mum'.

Anne Insley said there's a lot of animals at Thornleigh. There are also four cats, and the lamb-feline relationship can be a little unsteady at times.

"You can talk to them and they don't answer back," she said.

Woolimina was a twin - and her mum, dad and sibling are all white-wooled - but her mum rejected her, and they couldn't get her on a foster ewe either - so Baverstock decided to take her to work.

SIMON O'CONNOR/STUFF Woolimina has a thing for slippers.

She's being fed every four hours at the moment.

"There's plenty of volunteers," Insley added.

The lamb, which has a pen outside but goes home with Baverstock at night, also goes visiting other rest homes, and "maybe we'll get her to a daycare centre while I can still lift her up", Baverstock said.

After she gets too big, she'll probably have to stay at home and make cameo appearances.

"I had to promise she's not going on a plate," Baverstock said.