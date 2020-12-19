From pound pup to (non-voting) New Plymouth District Council watchdog

Chalky has special permission to attend council meetings at the New Plymouth District Council chambers.

He was found at the council pound – now he's attending council meetings, on the strict understanding he's not allowed to vote.

This is Chalky, a little white dog that comes along to New Plymouth District Council meetings with owner, councillor Richard Handley, who was out of town when his late wife Gini first saw Chalky, about eight or nine years ago.

“Gini found him in the New Plymouth council pound,” Handley said.

“He kept running away from the family and the family didn’t want him.

“I was actually out of town at the time and Gini convinced them to hold him in our name for two days.”

ANDY JACKSON/Stuff Councillor Richard Handley and his late wife Gini adopted Chalky from the pound.

Chalky, who is about 13 years old and they think a Maltese “and a bit of something else”, has been attending council meetings for a few years.

It all began when Mayor Neil Holdom found out he was waiting in the car and texted Handley to bring him in.

ANDY JACKSON/Stuff Chalky may act like he owns the room, but he's toothless, politically speaking.

He has a special dispensation from the mayor to attend meetings, “on the strict understanding that it’s non-voting”.

“I don’t know that he has a favourite, but he has noticed that Harry (Duynhoven) dropped a bit of biscuit. But we don’t encourage that,” Handley said.

“I think he knows which councillor is more likely to drop a bit of a biscuit.”

Simon O'Connor/Stuff Chalky has been attending meetings for a few years.

In meetings, Chalky spends time lying down in the chamber, and will wander around, sniffing hello to councillors, staff and media, and occasionally wander up onto the stage. And he’s often called over to pat him.

But he's not the first dog to be well-known in the NPDC chamber.

Former councillor Lance Girling-Butcher attended meetings with his seeing-eye dog, Yogi. The placid golden Labrador was a little less social than Chalky and his not infrequent yawns indicated he was also a little less interested in council business.

Christina Persico/Stuff Chalky says hello to councillors as he makes his way around the chamber.

Handley said it was nice to have a quiet little dog around at meetings at times.

“He's just amazingly loyal. He follows me everywhere.”

Chalky was the same with Gini, Handley said.

“He was such a faithful little dog to her.”