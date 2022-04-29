Meet Meow Meow, the elderly cat who moved out of home to live in a bus stop

Meow Meow the cat has abandoned her family to live at a bus stop near her home in Long Bay, on Auckland's North Shore.

A North Shore cat has taken to living in a bus stop, despite having a loving family home just around the corner.

About six months ago, 16-year-old Meow Meow developed an overactive thyroid, which meant she was constantly looking for food, owner and Long Bay resident Andy Ross said.

The tabby cat was often seen sneaking onto building sites – which are plentiful in growing Long Bay – to steal food from builders. Ross said he once saw her flee a site with an entire sausage in her mouth.

Despite being put on medication for her thyroid issue, Meow Meow began spending more time at the building sites and a nearby bus stop on Te Oneroa Way, and less time at Ross’ home around the corner on Keel St.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Sixteen-year-old Meow Meow has a loving family, but has moved into the local bus stop, where she enjoys the attention from passersby.

Meow Meow now resides at the bus stop full time, sleeping in a banana-shaped bed given to her by a local, and loves the attention of people waiting to catch the bus and families who go to the bus stop especially to see her, Ross said.

“The community has adopted her now.”

Bus driver Gordon Wright goes past the bus stop several times per week while driving the 861 route and often sees people patting Meow Meow while waiting for the bus.

“They love the cat.”

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Meow Meow has achieved celebrity status among Long Bay locals, her owner Andy Ross said, adding that some families visit the bus stop just to see her.

“There’s a bowl over there with food and water, so it's well looked after, and it gets a lot of attention.”

Auckland Transport spokesperson Blake Crayton-Brown said its North Shore team was “delighted” to hear about Meow Meow.

At her ripe age of 16, which is equivalent to about 80 in human years, Meow Meow had “certainly earned the right to relax at our bus stops”.

“Although Meow Meow isn’t able to board our services, it’s nice to know she’s there to keep our passengers company as they wait for the next service.”

Little did Crayton-Brown know, Meow Meow had already boarded at least one bus, the evidence of which was posted to her Facebook page.

Meow Meow’s adventures caused Ross some concern one weekend after she was briefly evicted from the bus stop, so it could be moved a couple of metres down the road.

That day, Ross received multiple phone calls from the local New World supermarket asking him to come and collect Meow Meow, who kept wandering into the supermarket.

The same weekend, she was spotted relaxing in a chair at a beauty salon.

Asked if he was sad that Meow Meow preferred the bus stop over the family home, Ross said the only other option would be to keep her locked inside the house, which he felt would be cruel.

“At the end of the day, she’s an old cat. She’s going to do what she wants to do. If she’s happy and healthy there, that’s cool.”

“She can go live her best life.”