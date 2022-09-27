Dogs are paying the price for an overdose of human company

The problem with New Zealand’s lockdown puppies is not lack of socialisation – it’s too much human company.

Palmerston North dog behaviour adviser Paul Hutton, who has more than 40 years experience, wants to debunk the myth that Covid-19 was responsible for an increase in dogs misbehaving because their owners could not take them out enough.

The problem was too much time spent with their owners, he said.

Hutton was speaking out after a discussion between city councillors and animal managers about a recent increase in dog attacks in the city.

The council’s annual dog report showed an increase in dog attacks to 11.5% above the five-year average.

There were 117 dog attacks reported in the year to the end of June 2022. That included 45 attacks on people, with three of them serious and one very serious. The balance were attacks on other dogs or animals.

An increase in attacks in the first four months of 2022, from seven the same time the year before, to 17, had prompted city council team leader for animal management and education Ross McDermott to put out a plea for people to make sure their dogs were secure on their property.

At that time, he suspected people’s transition from working from home to going out more often had disrupted routines, including making sure dogs were tied up and gates closed.

But he told city councillors there could be more to it.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff From left; Ashanti, Janain and Aliyah with their 4 month old puppy, Nikau.

Cr Renee Dingwall said her family was still having trouble managing one of two dogs adopted during lockdown, and believed the inability to go out and socialise with other dogs and people, and the unavailability of obedience classes at the time, had contributed to the problem.

McDermott agreed the effects of Covid-19 lockdowns on dogs were significant, and likely to continue to cause issues into the future.

But Hutton disputed the analysis.

He said dog owners had been creating problems long before Covid-19, with the increasing tendency to spend all their time with their pet, including letting them sleep indoors or on their bed.

More people isolating or working from home had simply exacerbated the trend.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Sausage dogs practise their sprints before the Wiener Dog Derby at The Flying Moa Bar in Auckland.

And then, when people returned to work and daily life outside the home, without the dog, the animal was distressed, and barking, whining and behaving destructively was the way dogs responded.

Hutton said dogs were gluttons for companionship, which was why they generally got on well with people.

“But they are being overdosed with company when they are young.”

Company was like a drug for them. The more they had, the more they craved, and withdrawal symptoms when they were finally left alone were real and distressing.

Hutton said he received a “colossal” number of calls from owners wanting help, but it was difficult to wind back the habits created from the start.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Jack Deere, 8, with the family's 15-month-old beardy cross labrador named Michael.

It was a matter of creating balance early, he said, teaching dogs that it was normal for them to spend some time outside and on their own.

“People used to be more realistic about putting the dog in the kennel at night.

“I’m not a fan of dogs being left all day on their own either. It’s all about balance.”

Chris Deere said it was hard to judge whether lockdown had any impact on his dog, Michael’s behaviour.

The 15-month-old beardy cross labrador was purchased just before lockdown.

Deere said the biggest behavioural factor was getting Michael fixed, and that doggy day care provided further opportunities for socialisation.

Ashanti (who did not want her surname used) said Nikau, her family’s four-month-old Staffordshire cross Bulldog, loves people and is good with kids but that she had noticed some behavioural issues in other dogs.

”A lot of my friends have dogs purchased during lockdown that don’t like to socialise,” she said.

Palmerston North has 9565 dogs registered to 7413 owners, an increase of 5.7% on the previous year.

