The golden retriever helping rehabilitate brain injury patients

Patients using an Auckland rehabilitation service are learning to use their limbs again with the help of a golden retriever called Millie.

Since 2020, Millie has been a staff member at ABI Rehabilitation in West Auckland, helping people recover from traumatic brain injuries.

Millie belongs to clinical lead physiotherapist Julia Sweeney, who noticed during the Covid-19 lockdown that morale was low with patients and staff.

“I thought Millie coming in would help lift everyone’s spirits when they weren’t able to see their family or friends.

“The response to her coming in was really great and now she’s a registered pet therapy dog who works here every Friday.”

A normal Friday for Millie consisted of seeing four to six clients, who were known dog lovers, or people who could benefit from emotional support.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Julia Sweeney and ABI patient Jason Lee give Millie some attention.

Patting Millie could help ease the anxiety many people at the centre had while coming to terms with their brain injury, but Sweeney said she also helped improve dexterity in patients.

“Some of our clients have upper limb weakness so they can practise stroking her or take her for a walk.

“She also helps by tapping a balloon back to the client as a game while they’re sitting or standing.”

Sweeney said clients were often at ABI for months following hospital stays as a way to transition back to being able to go home.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Millie has been part of Julia Sweeney’s family for nearly four years.

“Lockdown was hard for them and a lot of clients wanted to discharge home early because it was so difficult having to be isolated from their families.

“Staff morale was low too, and we were very busy as there were more home-based injuries or drinking injuries happening during that time. Having Millie here was a breath of fresh air for everyone.”

Millie’s work at ABI was recently recognised at the national top dog competition where she came first place in the “dog with a job” category, winning herself a trophy and pet shop vouchers.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Julia Sweeney started bringing Millie into work to help boost morale during lockdown.

Animal behaviourist Mark Vette said Millie was the “perfect example” of a professionally trained support dog who provided a safe and supportive environment for patients and staff.

“She shows how our dogs can be an absolute rock for us in difficult times.”

Sweeney said she was “shocked” when she found out Millie had made it to the top 20 candidates and she was “beyond proud” of Millie for her win.