Meet Rocket, the kleptomani-cat who wants to steal your Crocs

Carolyn's cat, Rocket, has been stealing expensive shoes from all over the neighbourhood.

Carolyn Perry tips over a cardboard box onto her lawn. Dozens of shoes, including a striped jandal and a bedazzled Croc, spill on to the grass.

From where he lounges in a patch of shade, Rocket, Perry’s 2-year-old cream-coloured cat, watches the footwear curiously.

Over the past few months Rocket has been stealing shoes from around the Lower Hutt suburb of Wainuiomata to shamelessly deposit on his family’s doorstep.

So far, Rocket has nabbed around 30 shoes. The cat has expensive taste, occasionally bringing home Puma scuff slippers valued at $50. Crocs were Rocket’s favourite shoe to steal, Perry said.

The cat’s thieving antics have quickly become a popular fixture of the suburb and are recorded on his Facebook page, Rocket the Cat Burglar.

Perry said she has no idea why Rocket started stealing footwear. Initially, the cat was only bringing home “random rubbish” that made Perry assume he had been digging through rubbish bins.

But from early December the cat started bringing home footwear in the early hours of the morning, depositing it at the family’s front door.

Initially Perry said she thought someone was placing the items on her doorstep as a kind of prank. Rocket, a relatively small cat, seemed incapable of carrying some of the size 12 sneakers he had apparently pulled home.

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff Rocket, with his brother Rolo inside the cardboard box, poses with his stolen trophies.

Upon closer inspection Perry found small bite marks on the toes of the shoes – proving beyond reasonable doubt the kleptomaniac feline was guilty.

A patten has emerged in Rocket’s stealing, characterised by nights of thievery followed with stretches of nothing. Perry said she was nervous leaving the house for Christmas, wondering what the cat would get up to, but came back to find an empty doorstep.

After posting repeatedly about the missing shoes on the Wainuiomata Facebook page in an attempt to return them to their owners, Perry ended up making a Facebook page for Rocket.

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff Carolyn Perry started a Facebook page after her cat, Rocket, started stealing shoes from around the neighbourhood.

Now, the page has more than 400 followers – and Perry has been inundated with requests for updates about Rocket’s antics.

Perry had no idea why the playful cream-coloured cat has taken such a liking to the neighbours’ footwear.

Whatever the reason, Rocket appeared to have no plan to retire from his life of crime. Luckily, their neighbours have been good sports about Rocket’s thieving ways.

“Everyone's joking about, saying how hilarious it is, and I'm thinking, yeah, it isn't super funny if you’re looking for that one bloody shoe you can’t find!”