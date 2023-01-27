Cats, dogs and an axolotl called Cheese - 10-year-old's scheme to paint pets takes off

It was a great idea. Until it wasn't. Ten-year-old Amelia Marsh​ only wanted to raise enough money to buy a replacement scooter.

But after offering to paint people's pets at $10 a pop, demand has been such that the Karori youngster’s twin sister Chloe​ has had to step in to help, dad Andy has had to dash out to buy extra drawing paper and mum Lisa is close to tearing her hair out.

There was no trickling in of requests. This was a full on flood of fluff. Cute kittens, dogs (Tank and Rhino) in tartan jackets and Cheese, the axolotl.

There was Toto, Barkley, Poppy, Miss Ava. There were the two beagles, another dog, this one named Monty and “I would love one of my Bear in his cute little crocheted hat.”

READ MORE:

* From the world to Waitara: Mural artist's efforts to tell homegrown stories

* 'Check your aunty's walls': the hunt for the paintings of Emily Harris

* Top dog: New Zealand's favourite dog names and breeds revealed



Someone wanted a watercolour elephant. Another, who didn’t have any pets but did have two sons, wondered if Amelia could paint them from a photograph of “when they were young”.

It all began after Amelia’s second scooter went missing after she left it at school late last year.

“They both left their scooters at school and then couldn’t find them,” Lisa explains. “So we bought them new ones. When Amelia left hers at school again we told her we wouldn’t be buying her another one.”

Cue a post on the I Love Karori Facebook page, complete with samples of Amelia’s handiwork.

Supplied One of Amelia Marsh's paintings which helped spur dozens of requests from pet owners for a piece of the youngster's artwork.

“We thought we might get responses from one or two of our friends,” Lisa says. “But boom, it just exploded.”

Dozens of requests later, mum has had to step in and say enough is probably enough, with the talented sisters looking set to spend much of the rest of their holidays finishing the 33 commissions they’ve agreed to.

They have had to relegate late-comers, letting them know they will get their piece of art, but there will be a wait time.

“It’s got a little bit out of hand... people are almost begging for a picture, they are saying they will pay extra. And I mean at what point do you have to say this is a business and maybe you should be paying tax!”

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff Twin talents: Chloe and Amelia Marsh with samples of their work.

She said the twins had been painting and drawing since they were little: “They started by covering themselves in paint.”

Now their artwork adorns one wall of the kitchen, while – for the next week or so at least – the kitchen table has become watercolour central.

The twins say any leftover profit after the new scooter has been purchased will go to charity – either to an animal refuge or a child cancer support service.

Adds Lisa, as the family’s black cat Sooty mews for some attention: “It’s been a good lesson for Amelia – don’t lose your scooter again.”